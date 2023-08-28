Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Arsenic and Adobo
$1.99 Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala
Get This Deal
Queen of the Tearling
$1.99 Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
Get This Deal
The Library of Lost Things
$1.99 The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey 
Get This Deal
Afterland
$2.99 Afterland by Lauren Beukes 
Get This Deal
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
Get This Deal
Dark Tales
$1.99 Dark Tales by Shirley Jackson
Get This Deal
Unmask Alice
$3.99 Unmask Alice by Rick Emerson
Get This Deal
Bonfire
$1.99 Bonfire by Krysten Ritter 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Call Us What We Carry
$2.99 Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman
Get This Deal
Imago
$1.99 Imago by Octavia E. Butler
Get This Deal
Furyborn
$1.99 Furyborn by Claire Legrand
Get This Deal
The Silent Patient
$2.99 The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Weight of Blood
$2.99 The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Get This Deal
Blood Orange
$2.99 Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce
Get This Deal
The Muralist
$2.99 The Muralist by B. A. Shapiro
Get This Deal
Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy
$2.99 Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen
Get This Deal