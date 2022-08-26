Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 26, 2022 Deals Aug 26, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Avon BooksToday's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Avon Books. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Best of Me by David Sedaris Get This Deal $0.99 The Accidental Alchemist by Gigi Pandian Get This Deal $2.99 Where'd You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple Get This Deal $2.99 Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $0.99 The Last Olympian by Percy Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 The Guide by Peter Heller Get This Deal $1.99 Destiny's Captive by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Little Book of Mindfulness by Dr Patrizia Collard Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson Get This Deal $3.99 We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu Get This Deal $2.99 Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson Get This Deal $1.99 The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Little Weirds by Jenny Slate Get This Deal $1.99 The Magical Language of Others by E. J. Koh Get This Deal $1.99 The Light of Truth by Ida B. Wells Get This Deal $2.99 Curious Toys by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal You Might Also Like Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They're Sitting Indefinitely in Storage. The 15 Most Instagrammed Bookstores in the World 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now What Is Going On With Barnes & Noble? The Best Fantasy Audiobooks Available on Libby