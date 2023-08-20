Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 20, 2023 Deals Aug 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $5.99 Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley Get This Deal $2.99 Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison Get This Deal $2.99 An Echo in the City by K. X. Song Get This Deal $2.99 Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller Get This Deal $2.99 Some Shall Break by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $2.99 Not Your Ex's Hexes by April Asher Get This Deal $0.99 Sofia Khan is Not Obliged by Ayisha Malik Get This Deal $1.99 Yellow Jessamine by Caitlin Starling Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 The Carnivale of Curiosities by Amiee Gibbs Get This Deal $2.99 Wolfpack by Amelia Brunskill Get This Deal $3.99 All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim Get This Deal $1.99 The Last Karankawas by Kimberly Garza Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 A Conjuring of Light by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 A Gathering of Shadows by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 A Darker Shade of Magic by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match the Horror Novel to Its Opening Lines? Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next? Here are Goodreads Users' Most Anticipated Books of Fall Beautiful Bummers: 12 Beautiful Books About the Saddest Stories 20 Must-Read Books About Books A Year of Books: One Book for Each Month