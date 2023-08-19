Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 19, 2023 Deals Aug 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 A Love Catastrophe by Helena Hunting Get This Deal $2.99 Heartbreak Symphony by Laekan Zea Kemp Get This Deal $3.99 The Carnivale of Curiosities by Amiee Gibbs Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. & Mrs. Witch by Gwenda Bond Get This Deal $2.99 Wolfpack by Amelia Brunskill Get This Deal $3.99 All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim Get This Deal $1.99 The Last Karankawas by Kimberly Garza Get This Deal $1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Time's Convert by Deborah Harkness Get This Deal $3.99 The Butchering Art by Lyndsay Fitzharris Get This Deal $4.99 Forget Me Not by Julie Soto Get This Deal $4.99 A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 A Conjuring of Light by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 A Gathering of Shadows by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 A Darker Shade of Magic by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match the Horror Novel to Its Opening Lines? A Year of Books: One Book for Each Month 9 of the Most Unique Magic Systems in YA Fantasy Read These Feminist Sci-Fi Dystopian Novels 20 Must-Read Books About Books Districts Are Turning to AI to Ban Books: Book Censorship News, August 18, 2023