Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Love Catastrophe
$3.99 A Love Catastrophe by Helena Hunting
Get This Deal
Heartbreak Symphony
$2.99 Heartbreak Symphony by Laekan Zea Kemp
Get This Deal
The Carnivale of Curiosities
$3.99 The Carnivale of Curiosities by Amiee Gibbs
Get This Deal
Mr. & Mrs. Witch
$2.99 Mr. & Mrs. Witch by Gwenda Bond
Get This Deal
Wolfpack
$2.99 Wolfpack by Amelia Brunskill
Get This Deal
All the Right Notes
$3.99 All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim
Get This Deal
The Last Karankawas
$1.99 The Last Karankawas by Kimberly Garza
Get This Deal
The Carrow Haunt
$1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Time's Convert
$2.99 Time's Convert by Deborah Harkness
Get This Deal
The Butchering Art
$3.99 The Butchering Art by Lyndsay Fitzharris
Get This Deal
Forget Me Not
$4.99 Forget Me Not by Julie Soto
Get This Deal
A Secret History of Witches
$4.99 A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Conjuring of Light
$2.99 A Conjuring of Light by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
A Gathering of Shadows
$2.99 A Gathering of Shadows by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
A Darker Shade of Magic
$2.99 A Darker Shade of Magic by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School
$2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Get This Deal