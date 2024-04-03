Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 3, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Foster Dade Explores The Cosmos
$1.99 Foster Dade Explores The Cosmos by Nash Jenkins
Against The Currant
$2.99 Against The Currant by Olivia Matthews
Poor Deer
$1.99 Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky
The Making of Yolanda La Bruja
$1.99 The Making of Yolanda La Bruja by Lorraine Avila
Let The Dead Bury The Dead
$2.99 Let The Dead Bury The Dead by Allison Epstein
When I Was Your Age
$1.99 When I Was Your Age by Kenan Thompson
Pipe Dreams
$1.99 Pipe Dreams by Sarina Bowen
Ghost Eaters
$2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Slow Noodles
$4.99 Slow Noodles by Chantha Nguon
Family Lore
$4.99 Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
On Rotation
$1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi
The Mars Room
$1.99 The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner
Previous Daily Deals

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
$1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
What You Are Looking For Is In The Library
$2.99 What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama, trans. Alison Watts
Evicted
$1.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond
March
$1.99 March by Geraldine Brooks
