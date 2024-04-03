Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 3, 2024 Deals Apr 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Foster Dade Explores The Cosmos by Nash Jenkins Get This Deal $2.99 Against The Currant by Olivia Matthews Get This Deal $1.99 Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky Get This Deal $1.99 The Making of Yolanda La Bruja by Lorraine Avila Get This Deal $2.99 Let The Dead Bury The Dead by Allison Epstein Get This Deal $1.99 When I Was Your Age by Kenan Thompson Get This Deal $1.99 Pipe Dreams by Sarina Bowen Get This Deal $2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 Slow Noodles by Chantha Nguon Get This Deal $4.99 Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo Get This Deal $1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi Get This Deal $1.99 The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama, trans. Alison Watts Get This Deal $1.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond Get This Deal $1.99 March by Geraldine Brooks Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out April 2, 2024 We All Sleuth: 11 New Mystery Thriller Books For April 2024 April is the Coolest Month: 10 New SFF Books Out April 2024 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) Books that Break Your Heart and Put It Back Together Again Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read January-March 2024