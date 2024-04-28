Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 28, 2024 Deals Apr 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $2.99 Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique Get This Deal $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $1.99 The Book Proposal by KJ Micciche Get This Deal $3.99 Folklorn by Angela Mi Young Hur Get This Deal $2.99 The Killing Code by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $2.99 The Other Side of Perfect by Mariko Turk Get This Deal $1.99 Farm to Trouble by Amanda Flower Get This Deal $1.99 The House Is On Fire by Rachel Beanland Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Book of M by Peng Shepherd Get This Deal $2.99 The All-American by Susie Finkbeiner Get This Deal $1.99 The Gay Best Friend by Nicolas DiDomizio Get This Deal $2.51 Woman, Captain, Rebel by Margaret Willson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.24 The End of the World Running Club by Adrian J. Walker Get This Deal $3.99 The Stolen Daughter by ReShonda Tate Billingsley Get This Deal $1.99 The Stand-In by Lily Chu Get This Deal $2.99 I'll Take Everything You Have by James Klise Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week That Old Back Magic: 9 Must-Read Historical Fantasy Books 8 of the Most Polarizing Romance Novels Ever Written The Most Popular Nonfiction Books of 2024 So Far, According to Goodreads 35 of the Best Bookstores in the USA Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy