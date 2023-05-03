Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for May 3, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If You Plant a Seed
$2.99 If You Plant a Seed by Kadir Nelson
Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing
$2.99 Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing by Judy Blume
Boys in the Back Row
$2.99 Boys in the Back Row by Mike Jung
The Mysterious Benedict Society
$2.99 The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart
Anne of Green Gables: A Graphic Novel
$1.99 Anne of Green Gables: A Graphic Novel by Mariah Marsden, Brenna Thummler
The Secret Garden: A Graphic Novel
$1.99 The Secret Garden: A Graphic Novel by Mariah Marsden, Hanna Luechtefeld
The Comeback
$2.99 The Comeback by E.L. Shen
The Princess Diaries: 20th Anniversary Edition
$1.99 The Princess Diaries: 20th Anniversary Edition by Meg Cabot
