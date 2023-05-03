Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for May 3, 2023 Deals May 3, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 If You Plant a Seed by Kadir Nelson Get This Deal $2.99 Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing by Judy Blume Get This Deal $2.99 Boys in the Back Row by Mike Jung Get This Deal $2.99 The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart Get This Deal $1.99 Anne of Green Gables: A Graphic Novel by Mariah Marsden, Brenna Thummler Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret Garden: A Graphic Novel by Mariah Marsden, Hanna Luechtefeld Get This Deal $2.99 The Comeback by E.L. Shen Get This Deal $1.99 The Princess Diaries: 20th Anniversary Edition by Meg Cabot Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Nightmarish New Horror Books to Read in May 2023 16 New Mystery and Thrillers To Get Sleuthing With in May 2023 New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week What Counts as Cozy Fantasy? 10 SFF Books Out in May 2023 You Don't Want to Miss! The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists