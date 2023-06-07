Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for June 7, 2023

Stacey's Extraordinary Words
$2.99 Stacey's Extraordinary Words by Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas
The Pronoun Book
$1.99 The Pronoun Book by Chris Ayala-Kronos, Melita Tirado
I’m Going to Have a Good Day!
$1.99 I’m Going to Have a Good Day! by Tiania Haneline, Scarlett Gray, Stephanie Dehennin
The Meaning of Pride
$1.99 The Meaning of Pride by Rosiee Thor, Sam Kirk
¡Vamos! Let's Go to the Market
$2.99 ¡Vamos! Let's Go to the Market by Raúl the Third
The Smallest Spot of a Dot
$1.99 The Smallest Spot of a Dot by Linsey Davis, Michael Tyler, Lucy Fleming
Dawn and the Older Boy
$1.99 Dawn and the Older Boy by Ann M. Martin
Mallory and the Mystery Diary
$1.99 Mallory and the Mystery Diary by Ann M. Martin
Claudia and the Middle School Mystery
$1.99 Claudia and the Middle School Mystery by Ann M. Martin
Nevermoor: The Trails of Morrigan Crow
$1.99 Nevermoor: The Trails of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend
Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch
$1.99 Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch by Julie Abe
The Dragon Thief
$1.99 The Dragon Thief by Zetta Elliott, Geneva B
