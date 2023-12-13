Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for December 13, 2023 Deals Dec 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 A Bad Kitty Christmas by Nick Bruel Get This Deal $3.99 The Serpent's Shadow by Rick Riordan Get This Deal $1.99 Disney Manga: Tangled by Shiori Kanaki Get This Deal $1.99 Harold at the North Pole by Crockett Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 Ganesha's Sweet Tooth by Sanjay Patel & Emily Haynes Get This Deal $1.99 Every Little Kindness by Marta Bartolj Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Cozy Sci-Fi Books To Give You Hope for the Future 36 Exciting New Book Releases for 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out December 12, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read) The Best Self-Help Books of 2024