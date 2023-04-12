Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for April 12, 2023 Deals Apr 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 If Bees Disappeared by Lily Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Earth! My First 4.54 Billion Years by Stacy McAnulty, David Litchfield Get This Deal $2.99 The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill Get This Deal $1.99 Witchlings by Claribel Ortega Get This Deal $2.99 Dreams from Many Rivers by Margarita Engle, Beatriz Gutierrez Hernandez Get This Deal $2.99 All of Me by Chris Baron Get This Deal You Might Also Like Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 20 Must-Read Indigenous Historical Fiction Books Set In North America Texas County Would Rather Close Their Public Library Than Return Banned Books to Shelves The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The 22 Best Cyberpunk Novels of All Time Anti-Book Ban Billboard Burned in Louisiana; Fundraiser, Protest Planned