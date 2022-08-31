Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for August 31, 2022 Deals Aug 31, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stinetinglers by R.L. Stine Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Stinetinglers by R.L. Stine Featured Deals $1.99 This Is How We Do It by Matt Lamothe Get This Deal $1.99 Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch by Julie Abe Get This Deal $0.99 The Fire Within by Chris d'Lacey Get This Deal $1.99 Women in Space: 23 Stories of First Flights, Scientific Missions, and Gravity-Breaking Adventures by Karen Bush Gibson Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Horror Books of 2022 (So Far) Gender Queer Obscenity Case Dismissed in Virginia New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week Some of The Best Fantasy Light Novels You Can Read 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time