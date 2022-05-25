Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for May 25, 2022 Deals May 25, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Marvellers by Dhonielle ClaytonToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton Featured Deals $1.99 The Great Peach Experiment 1 by Erin Soderberg Downing Get This Deal $1.99 Finding Junie Kim by Ellen Oh Get This Deal $1.99 Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed Get This Deal $1.99 Egg Marks the Spot by Amy Timberlake Get This Deal You Might Also Like What Are the Worst Books of All Time? Please Don't Donate These Books Quiz: How Many of These Opening Lines From YA Books Can You Identify? Here Are the Winners of the 57th Annual Nebula Awards 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Hypocrisy of Disney+ Content Ratings And Its Treatment of LOVE, VICTOR