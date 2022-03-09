Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for March 9, 2022 Deals Mar 9, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oni PressToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Oni Press Featured Deals $1.99 Camp Dork by Beth Vrabel Get This Deal $2.99 Mary Poppins by P.L. Travers Get This Deal $2.99 Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask by Anton Treuer Get This Deal $4.99 Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend by Dawn Quigley Get This Deal