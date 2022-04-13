Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for April 13, 2022 Deals Apr 13, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pixel+InkToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Pixel+Ink Featured Deals $0.99 Between the Lines by Lindsay Ward Get This Deal $1.99 The Oddmire, Book 1: Changeling by William Ritter Get This Deal $2.99 Fly on the Wall by Remy Lai Get This Deal $1.99 AstroNuts Mission One: The Plant Planet by Jon Scieszka Get This Deal You Might Also Like Please Start Reading Books for What They Are Why I Deleted My Goodreads TBR (And Why You Probably Should, Too) Cookbook Showdown: The Best Grilled Cheese Recipes, Tested The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 8 Thrillers Set in Eerie Apartment Buildings 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now