Book Rings To Add Literature To Your Fingers

I love rings. While I choose to wear very simple ones — my engagement ring is not among them, since its design has meant it’s snagged numerous fabrics, hairs, and more — I adore seeing folks don huge, elaborate rings without a second thought. They can be deeply meaningful as much as they are fun, so of course, exploring the world of book rings is hard to resist.

Check out (heh) these sweet book rings. Whether you’ll wear them on your fingers, loop ’em on a chain, or choose to gift them to a fellow bookworm who seems to have everything, these book rings are unique symbols of living a life in books.

Prices for these rings range from super affordable to, uh, big splurges, as you’ll see.

Book Rings For Each Of Your Fingers

Sport a sterling silver open book ring. $100.

Short and sweet: book lover. $18

Bookish bling indeed. $92.

Choose your comic book hero for this ring. $130 and up.

Wrap yourself in a book worm ring. $15.

I dig this sweet little ampersand ring. $18 and up.

For those who prefer more minimalist jewelry, this tiny open book is a perfect fit. $28.

How pretty is this pressed flower and book page ring? $15.

I’ve seen plenty of book lockets as necklaces, but I’m here for this book locket ring, too. $15, with some options for the top of the locket and finish.

Cool kid glasses. $23.

Pop on a pretty paper flower ring. $39 and up.

This is a really different take on the paper ring. Clever, creative, and absolutely unique. $55.

A pile of books on my finger will forever remind me of the pile of books in my living room, bedroom, bathroom, etc.…$130 and up.

If book piles aren’t your jam, perhaps a bookshelf ring is a better fit. $110.

Choose your favorite letter and don it Scrabble style. $7.

Choose a word from the dictionary and have a ring made of it. Imagine the possible romantic gestures with this one. $130.

For the storyteller in your life. $22.

I loathe librarian shhh…jokes, but imagine wearing this ring AS you shhh those who dare to bother you. $15.

Fairy tale lovers will fall for this once upon a time ring. I especially dig the design inside — a little extra magic! $72 and up.

The creator calls this a statement ring and that is not wrong. You will certainly stand out with this paper and ceramic bling. $44.

Choose the stone you’d like to sit on top of this open book ring. $115 and up.

Pop on an old school due date card on your finger. $14.

Just my type(writer) ring. $22.

A cute little blue book at your fingertips. $19.

I love this golden book locket. $7.

Let me preface the next entry a couple of ways. First: it’s not a ring, but a bracelet. It came up in my research and I…cannot get enough of it. There’s a cool history attached to it and for book lovers who love vintage jewelry, a real find.

It’s also quite pricey (if you were thinking my allusion to more expensive rings were any of the above, this will give context).

Imagine wearing this book page bracelet from the 1840s with the word souvenir on it. It’s gold and turquoise and absolutely one of a kind. $10,800 and according to the seller, in immaculate condition.

Whatever book ring you choose, keep it safe in this stacked book ring box. $68.

