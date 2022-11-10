Book Fetish: Volume 502
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 502, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Dangerous Women Read T-Shirt ($20): True that!
Rainbow Book Cart Print ($23): For library lovers who read the rainbow.
Little Women Enamel Pin ($12): How adorable and empowering is this?
Vintage Book Spine Sticker ($4): For all those vintage book spine lovers out there!
Spicy Books Bookmark ($7): If you love your books spicy and are proud of it…
