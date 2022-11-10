Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 502

Before It Ends with Us, it started with Atlas. Colleen Hoover tells fan favorite Atlas’s side of the story and shares what comes next in this long-anticipated sequel to the “glorious and touching” (USA TODAY) #1 New York Times bestseller It Ends with Us.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 502, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Dangerous Women Read T-Shirt ($20): True that!

an image of a blonde woman wearing a blue t-shirt that reads "Dangerous Women Read"

Rainbow Book Cart Print ($23): For library lovers who read the rainbow.

a framed print of a book cart holding a rainbow of books

Little Women Enamel Pin ($12): How adorable and empowering is this?

An enamel pin in the shape of a ship in a bottle that reads "I am not afraid of storms for I am learning to sail my ship"

Vintage Book Spine Sticker ($4): For all those vintage book spine lovers out there!

A sticker depicting a row of vintage book spines

Spicy Books Bookmark ($7): If you love your books spicy and are proud of it…

A bookmark that reads "I don't watch porn...I read it, like a fucking lady."

