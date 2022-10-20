This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Simon & Schuster Enter for a chance to win a selection of Fall's hottest reads, including bestsellers by Stephen King, Ruth Ware, and Jennette McCurdy!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 499, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Romance Lovers Gift Bundle ($39): This is a perfect set of gifts for romance lovers! All you need to complete the bundle is your favorite romance novel!

For even more bookish goodies, check out our other Book Fetish posts.