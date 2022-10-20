a mug with a pumpkin on it that reads "I like my books and pumpkins with spice"
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 499

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Simon & Schuster

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 499, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Ghost and Pumpkin Girl Sticker ($4): Look at this cute reading duo!

stickers of a ghost and pumpkin head girl carrying books

I Like My Books and Pumpkins Spicy Mug ($18): Books and pumpkin spice go together perfectly!

a mug with a pumpkin on it that reads "I like my books and pumpkins with spice"

Romance Lovers Gift Bundle ($39): This is a perfect set of gifts for romance lovers! All you need to complete the bundle is your favorite romance novel!

A bundle of tea, bookmark, candle, and a card

Who Needs Boys? Pin ($10): Books and cats are all you need!

an enamel pin of a cat sleeping on a stack of books that reads "Who needs boys when you have books and cats?"

Library Card T-Shirt ($20): It’s a classic.

A yellow t-shirt with an imprint of a library checkout card

