Book Fetish: Vol. 507

In Love Like the French, author Guy Blaise reveals a Frenchman's perspective and experience about American relationships, sex, and dating. Through profound revelations in cultural differences, Guy Blaise turns taboo into tantalizing as he delves deeper into relationships, unafraid to ask pivotal and important questions. Merging the essence of romance and reality, Love Like the French speaks to a woman’s desire, leaving you wanting more. If you feel like you’re settling, this sexy guide answers questions from women like you with candid advice, offering everything you need to know for more passionate flings, sexual satisfaction, and fulfilling, balanced partnerships!