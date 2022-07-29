Misc Deals Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: July 29, 2022 Deals Jul 29, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Guided Tarot for Seamless Readings by Stefanie Caponi Get This Deal $0.00 Let's Talk About Hard Things by Anna Sale Get This Deal $4.99 Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India by Mahneet Chauhun and Jody Eddy Get This Deal $1.99 The Science of Spice by Stuart Farrimond Get This Deal $1.99 Veg In One Bed by Huw Richards Get This Deal $4.99 The Friendly Vegan Cookbook by Michelle Cehn and Toni Okamoto Get This Deal $1.99 Haute Dogs by Russell van Kraayenburg Get This Deal $2.99 Sauces & Shapes: Pasta the Italian Way by Oretta Zanini de Vita and Maureen B. Fant Get This Deal $3.99 The Song Poet by Kao Kalia Yang Get This Deal $3.99 I Will Sing Louder by Lee Lawrence Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Best Witch Mystery Books 8 Fun and Festive Christmas Murder Mystery Books 20 Must-Read Horror Books That Deserve Adaptations The Best Dark Academia, According to Goodreads Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Reading List The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: April-June 2022