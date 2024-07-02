New Releases and More for July 2, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The God of the Woods, Cash Delgado is Living the Dream, Just Playing House, and more great books!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Women and Children First by Alina Grabowski
Cash Delgado is Living the Dream by Tehlor Kay Mejia
The Night of Baba Yaga by Akira Otani, Sam Bett (translator)
Just Playing House by Farah Heron
The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali
Midnight Rooms by Donyae Coles
Woe: A Housecat’s Story of Despair by Lucy Knisley
Plain Jane and the Mermaid by Vera Brosgol
The Night Ends with Fire by K. X. Song
Paperback Releases:
Temple Folk by Aaliyah Bilal
The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt ️
After the Funeral and Other Stories by Tessa Hadley
The Return by Rachel Harrison ️
The Last Ranger by Peter Heller
What We Kept to Ourselves by Nancy Jooyoun Kim
Prom Mom by Laura Lippman
When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era by Donovan X. Ramsey
️Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark by Greg Skomal, Ret Talbot ️
The Brightest Star by Gail Tsukiyama
Midnight Is the Darkest Hour by Ashley Winstead
What We’re Reading:
Perfume & Pain by Anna Dorn
The Haunting of Room 904 by Erika T. Wurth
Moomin Adventures: Book One (Moomin Adventures, 1) by Tove Jansson and Lars Jansson
More Books Out This Week:
Mysterious Setting by Kazushige Abe, Michael Emmerich (translator)
The Match by Sarah Adams
The Undermining of Twyla and Frank by Megan Bannen
The Untold Story of Books: A Writer’s History of Publishing by Michael Castleman
Sharing Space: An Astronaut’s Guide to Mission, Wonder, and Making Change by Cady Coleman
We Don’t Have Time for This by Brianna Craft
Broiler by Eli Cranor
The Villain Edit by Laurie Devore
Teddy by Emily Dunlay
Big in Sweden by Sally Franson
The Gilded Crown (The Raven’s Trade, 1) by Marianne Gordon
The World After Alice by Lauren Aliza Green
The Love of My Afterlife by Kirsty Greenwood
The Haters by Robyn Harding
The Moonlight Market by Joanne Harris
1967: How I Got There and Why I Never Left by Robyn Hitchcock
Not About a Boy by Myah Hollis
Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel by Lisa Jewell
The Same Bright Stars by Ethan Joella
The Road to the Salt Sea by Samuel Kolawole
The Murmuration by Carlos Labbé, Will Vanderhyden (translator)
The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean’s Most Fearsome Predators by John Long
The Curse of the Flores Women by Angélica Lopes, Zoë Perry (translator)
Misrecognition by Madison Newbound
The Townsend Family Recipe for Disaster by Shauna Robinson
Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi
Welcome to Glorious Tuga by Francesca Segal
Shark Night by R. L. Stine
The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan
Pink Slime by Fernanda Trías, Heather Cleary (translator)
The Second Chance of Darius Logan by David F. Walker
More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa, Eric Ozawa (translator)