New Releases and More for July 2, 2024

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The God of the Woods, Cash Delgado is Living the Dream, Just Playing House, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Women and Children First by Alina Grabowski

Cash Delgado is Living the Dream by Tehlor Kay Mejia

The Night of Baba Yaga by Akira Otani, Sam Bett (translator)

Just Playing House by Farah Heron

The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali

Midnight Rooms by Donyae Coles

Woe: A Housecat’s Story of Despair by Lucy Knisley

Plain Jane and the Mermaid by Vera Brosgol

The Night Ends with Fire by K. X. Song

Paperback Releases:

Temple Folk by Aaliyah Bilal

The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt ️

After the Funeral and Other Stories by Tessa Hadley

The Return by Rachel Harrison ️

The Last Ranger by Peter Heller

What We Kept to Ourselves by Nancy Jooyoun Kim

Prom Mom by Laura Lippman

When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era by Donovan X. Ramsey

️Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark by Greg Skomal, Ret Talbot ️

The Brightest Star by Gail Tsukiyama

Midnight Is the Darkest Hour by Ashley Winstead

What We’re Reading:

Perfume & Pain by Anna Dorn

The Haunting of Room 904 by Erika T. Wurth

Moomin Adventures: Book One (Moomin Adventures, 1) by Tove Jansson and Lars Jansson

More Books Out This Week:

Mysterious Setting by Kazushige Abe, Michael Emmerich (translator)

The Match by Sarah Adams

The Undermining of Twyla and Frank by Megan Bannen

The Untold Story of Books: A Writer’s History of Publishing by Michael Castleman

Sharing Space: An Astronaut’s Guide to Mission, Wonder, and Making Change by Cady Coleman

We Don’t Have Time for This by Brianna Craft

Broiler by Eli Cranor

The Villain Edit by Laurie Devore

Teddy by Emily Dunlay

Big in Sweden by Sally Franson

The Gilded Crown (The Raven’s Trade, 1) by Marianne Gordon

The World After Alice by Lauren Aliza Green

The Love of My Afterlife by Kirsty Greenwood

The Haters by Robyn Harding

The Moonlight Market by Joanne Harris

1967: How I Got There and Why I Never Left by Robyn Hitchcock

Not About a Boy by Myah Hollis

Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel by Lisa Jewell

The Same Bright Stars by Ethan Joella

The Road to the Salt Sea by Samuel Kolawole

The Murmuration by Carlos Labbé, Will Vanderhyden (translator)

The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean’s Most Fearsome Predators by John Long

The Curse of the Flores Women by Angélica Lopes, Zoë Perry (translator)

Misrecognition by Madison Newbound

The Townsend Family Recipe for Disaster by Shauna Robinson

Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi

Welcome to Glorious Tuga by Francesca Segal

Shark Night by R. L. Stine

The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan

Pink Slime by Fernanda Trías, Heather Cleary (translator)

The Second Chance of Darius Logan by David F. Walker

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa, Eric Ozawa (translator)