The Best Summer 2024 Book Preview

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Today in Books, where we report on literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more. The Most-Anticipated Most Anticipated Summer Reading List The Millions‘ seasonal preview lists have been a staple of the bookish internet since well before BuzzFeed popularized the idea of the listicle, and they continue to deliver. The summer 2024 preview has landed, boasting more than 80 titles coming out July through September (which is apparently now a summer month?). In standard Millions fashion, the list leans literary and nods to a few of the big names you’ve likely seen all over “most anticipated” lists this season, but where it really shines is its emphasis on the kinds of books that typically fly under the radar: small press titles, higher-brow and arty nonfiction, debuts, and literature in translation. It’s an especially refreshing change of pace in a season that tends to be stacked with genre offerings and a welcome reminder that publishing isn’t actually all romantasy all the time.