9 of the Best Villains in Literature

A good story needs a good villain. Heroes, noble as they are, are usually reactive, responding to a threat (or Answering the Call) rather than kickstarting the action themselves. In many stories, from Lord of the Rings to Shadow and Bone, the central action is provoked and sustained by the villain and their nefarious plans. Without a strong central villain, a plot can start to go astray; heroes usually want to preserve peace and keep order, something that doesn’t make for a compelling story unless there’s a villainous force trying to disrupt that peace. This is as true for realistic, contemporary stories as it is for fantasy epics — for example, a cozy romance may have a nasty ex or a grasping landlord trying to close the protagonist’s business as the central villain, forcing the heroine to break out of her usual routine and act.

A good villain is a memorable character, with clear goals and the drive to get them done — unless the hero stops them. Of course, these villains can come in many different guises. Some pose as friends until their treachery is revealed, while others are proudly evil from the get-go. Some openly want power and influence, while others truly believe they are doing good — as the old saying goes, everyone is the hero in their own story. Some are complex, with understandable motivations, although I do have a soft spot for a villain who relishes in their own evil (I’d hate to meet Freddy Krueger in real life, but as a fictional character, he’s a ton of fun). Here are some of the best villains in recent books for all ages.