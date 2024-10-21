How to Start Reading Manga and Manhwa
Where to Start with Manga and Wanhwa
Whatever the genres and art styles you gravitate towards, you’re sure to find something you’ll love under the umbrella of manga and manhwa. Personally, I find them to be perfect palette cleansers between prose books: most of the manga I’ve picked up have been quick, moreish reads. I recommend grabbing the first few volumes at once, because you won’t want to stop at the end of book one.
Like Water for Chocolate: A Personal Journey into Mexican History
With the trailer for the series adaptation of Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel having dropped this week, I thought it was a perfect time to revisit our Managing Editor’s personal journey with the book that was originally published in our Deep Dive newsletter.
10 Cozy Romances to Snuggle Up with This Fall
The romance novels on this list are basically the book equivalent of tuning into the Hallmark channel or ordering a pumpkin spice latte. These stories are sexy and sweet (and I mean sweet as in they make me go “awww,” not as in sex is off the page). But they go beyond that. They feature some of the most romantic cozy settings. Get ready for small towns, neighborhood coffee shops, bookstores, bakeries, bed and breakfasts, and even a Christmas tree farm. But the coziest part of all is the love stories the characters in these books share. With books featuring fake dating, friends to lovers, and forced proximity, there is truly something for everyone.
Oh My Gourd: Pumpkin Spice Goods for Book Lovers
One of my more basic qualities is that I take just about every opportunity to tell people how much I love fall…If it’s pumpkin-shaped, scented, or flavored, I want it decorating my home, in my coffee, in a tasty carb, and in my candles. If you, too, are of the “pumpkin spice is my blood type” ilk, then you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find stickers, bookmarks, clothing, and candles proclaiming your love for pumpkin spice—and spicy books, too.
Children’s Books About Día de los Muertos
Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that honors the dead celebrated on November 1-2. These five children’s books about Día de los Muertos show families celebrating the holiday by building ofrendas, remembering their lost loved ones, and confronting inner and outer monsters. They’ll help children remember and honor their ancestors.