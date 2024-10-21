cropped cover of The Ofrenda That We Built by Jolene Gutiérrez, Shaian Gutiérrez, Gabby Zapata
Celebrate the Dead with These 5 Children’s Books About Día de los Muertos

Help little ones celebrate the dead and honor their memory with these children's books about Da de los Muertos.

Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that honors the dead celebrated on November 1-2. These five children’s books about Día de los Muertos show families celebrating the holiday by building ofrendas, remembering their lost loved ones, and confronting inner and outer monsters. They’ll help children remember and honor their ancestors.

Cover of The Ofrenda That We Built by Jolene Gutiérrez, Shaian Gutiérrez, & Gabby Zapata

The Ofrenda That We Built by Jolene Gutiérrez, Shaian Gutiérrez, & Gabby Zapata

This beautiful picture book is written in the style of “The House That Jack Built.” A child and her family are preparing an ofrenda honoring her abuelo for Día de los Muertos. Amá embroiders a colorful cloth, the entire family cuts designs in papel, they light candles and make sugar skulls, ring bells and gather families, and so much more. Each line builds upon the previous until Abuelo’s ofrenda is complete. Back matter includes author and illustrator notes about their childhoods celebrating Día de los Muertos with family photographs, as well as instructions on how to make your own ofrenda. The illustrations are warm and joyful.

Cover of Abuelita's Gift: A Día de Muertos Story by Mariana Ríos Ramírez & Sara Palacios

Abuelita’s Gift: A Día de Muertos Story by Mariana Ríos Ramírez & Sara Palacios

This is another beautiful and touching Día de los Muertos picture book about a young girl trying to find the perfect way to honor her recently deceased abuelita for the family ofrenda. As the family unpacks mementos to include on the ofrenda for their ancestors—a wooden plane for Abuelito José, a spool of thread for Bisabuela Cuca—Julieta wonders what she can make for her Abuelita. Every idea she has fails, until she realizes that to truly honor her, she must return to the memories she loves of the time she and Abuelita spent together. Back matter includes a list of ofrenda elements. I teared up reading this.

Cover of Remembering by Gonzalez

Remembering by Xelena González & Adriana M. Garcia

This picture book also had me sobbing, though it’s so very sweet and healing, too. A young girl’s pet dog has recently died. For Día de los Muertos, the family builds an ofrenda for the dog, and the girl looks at photographs and the dog’s favorite things to help remember him and grieve him in a healthy way. The illustrations are gorgeous. Back matter includes instructions on how readers can build their own ofrenda.

Cover of Día de Muertos: Números: A Day of the Dead Counting Book by Duncan Tonatiuh

Día de Muertos: Números: A Day of the Dead Counting Book by Duncan Tonatiuh

This bilingual English/Spanish counting picture book is great for younger readers. The book counts from one to ten as a family places items on an ofrenda: two incense burners, three drinks, seven sugar skulls, etc. The illustrations are in Tonatiuh’s trademark style, and a brief author’s note about the holiday concludes.

Cover of Omega Morales and the Curse of El Cucuy by Laekan Zea Kemp

Omega Morales and the Curse of El Cucuy by Laekan Zea Kemp

This is the second book in a middle grade contemporary fantasy series based on Mexican folklore. In this second book, it’s Día de los Muertos and Omega Morales’ newfound magical powers in empathy make Día de los Muertos hard, with everyone remembering their lost loved ones. Then children begin disappearing, and Omega knows it must be something supernatural. But to confront El Cucuy, Omega will need to learn more about herself. The first book in the series is Omega Morales and the Legend of La Lechuza.

