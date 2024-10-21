This is the second book in a middle grade contemporary fantasy series based on Mexican folklore. In this second book, it’s Día de los Muertos and Omega Morales’ newfound magical powers in empathy make Día de los Muertos hard, with everyone remembering their lost loved ones. Then children begin disappearing, and Omega knows it must be something supernatural. But to confront El Cucuy, Omega will need to learn more about herself. The first book in the series is Omega Morales and the Legend of La Lechuza.

