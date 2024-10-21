Oh My Gourd: Pumpkin Spice Goods for Book Lovers
One of my more basic qualities is that I take just about every opportunity to tell people how much I love fall. The second I spy a leaf changing color, even the tiniest bit, the dopamine surge hits, and I go full-fall feral. I start to bust out the chunky knits, make lists of all the books and movies I’m going to cozy up with, and plan out the treats I’m going to make with all the fruits and veggies I’m going to procure from some adorable local farm. The “I love fall” portion of this song is basically on loop in my head for weeks on end.
Apples and persimmons are some of my fall favorites, and I do love a good squash, but pumpkin is the most deeply my shit. If it’s pumpkin-shaped, scented, or flavored, I want it decorating my home, in my coffee, in a tasty carb, and in my candles. If you, too, are of the “pumpkin spice is my blood type” ilk, then you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find stickers, bookmarks, clothing, and candles proclaiming your love for pumpkin spice—and spicy books, too.
Go forth and get your gourd on, my fall-loving friends. Let’s be basic together.
This sticker’s theme is one you’ll see a lot of in this post: the winning combo of pumpkin spice and spicy books. $4
It’s spooky, it’s spicy, it’s pumpkin spicy. This sticker is so my vibe. $4
I did say we’d see a lot of this! The devil horns on these stickers add a lil je ne sais quois. $4+
These bookmarks offer a few different flavors of cozy, smutty, and spicy. $3+ for the set.
Who knew gourds could be so naughty? Oh, all of us? Yeah, you’re right. $10 for a set of five bookmarks.
As a person who is jazzed for the entire block that is the October to December holidays, this bookmark captures my enthusiasm well. $4
I love when books and bookish merch come with bonus recipes! I can vouch for the recipe and suggest blending the ingredients with a frother or immersion blender before adding the coffee. Also: add vanilla and/or almond extract to enhance sweetness without adding more sugar. Trust me, it’s delish. $5 for this bookmark.
I was apparently the last person to know about The Pumpkin Spice Café, a book I assumed was making the rounds due to its fall-flavored title and premise but that also got a big ol’ boost from TikTok. This candle evokes the book’s charm and vibes with one of five cozy scents: amber, coffee, fresh rain, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin pecan pie. $22
Fill your reading space with this candle’s spicy scents of cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. Maybe have a fall treat at the ready, because just writing this is making me hungry. $25
Here’s another take on the pumpkin spice café candle. This one smells like pumpkin, nutmeg, and oat milk. Does oat milk have a smell? Find out for $22.
This candle comes in two sizes and offers several different scents in case pumpkin spice isn’t your particular autumnal vibe. Options include cinnamon chai, cashmere musk, Fraser fir, and vanilla bean. $22+
The power of pumpkin spice will protect your precious books with this made-to-order book sleeve and tablet cover. $23
Invite the spice with this cozy T-shirt, available in five colors in sizes S-5XL. $30+
The spice keeps on spicing! This T-shirt comes in eight colors in sizes S-5XL. $20
Spooky season is indeed the perfect time for pumpkin treats and ghost stories, and those little ghosties are so cute! This sweatshirt comes in seven colors in sizes S-3XL for $42+.
If smutty and spicy is your vibe, grab this cozy crewneck for $40+. Choose from six colors in sizes S-5XL.
And lastly, we have a cute Little Miss Sunshine take on the pumpkin spice vibes. This crewneck sweatshirt is available in 10 colors in sizes S-5XL for $35.99+.
I hear you: you want more fall. I have that fall for you.