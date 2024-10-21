selection of pumpkin-spice themed bookish gifts, including stickers, apparel, and a candle
The Goods

Oh My Gourd: Pumpkin Spice Goods for Book Lovers

It's time to get cozy, comfy, and pumpkin spicy.

One of my more basic qualities is that I take just about every opportunity to tell people how much I love fall. The second I spy a leaf changing color, even the tiniest bit, the dopamine surge hits, and I go full-fall feral. I start to bust out the chunky knits, make lists of all the books and movies I’m going to cozy up with, and plan out the treats I’m going to make with all the fruits and veggies I’m going to procure from some adorable local farm. The “I love fall” portion of this song is basically on loop in my head for weeks on end.

Apples and persimmons are some of my fall favorites, and I do love a good squash, but pumpkin is the most deeply my shit. If it’s pumpkin-shaped, scented, or flavored, I want it decorating my home, in my coffee, in a tasty carb, and in my candles. If you, too, are of the “pumpkin spice is my blood type” ilk, then you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find stickers, bookmarks, clothing, and candles proclaiming your love for pumpkin spice—and spicy books, too.

Go forth and get your gourd on, my fall-loving friends. Let’s be basic together.

sticker of a small stack of books arranged between leaves and some small pumpkins
image from JulieMarieDesigns on Etsy

This sweet (and spicy) sticker says it all without words. $3

sticker of a paper coffee cup with a sleeve that says Pumpkin Spice and a book with the text And Spicy Books on the cover
image from Otakyute on Etsy

This sticker’s theme is one you’ll see a lot of in this post: the winning combo of pumpkin spice and spicy books. $4

sticker of a skeleton holding a paper coffee cup with a pumpkin on the paper sleeve. Text bordering the design reads "I like it extra spicy"
image from ItsKeilaButler on Etsy

It’s spooky, it’s spicy, it’s pumpkin spicy. This sticker is so my vibe. $4

two stickers, one black and one orange, in heart shapes with devil horns and tails. Text at the center of the sticker reads "I like my books pumpkin spicy"
image from ShadowboundSpines on Etsy

I did say we’d see a lot of this! The devil horns on these stickers add a lil je ne sais quois. $4+

a set of four bookmarks resting inside an open book. Each bookmark contains text and a design with a cozy fall theme
image from SpellboundBooksShop on Etsy

These bookmarks offer a few different flavors of cozy, smutty, and spicy. $3+ for the set.

a cream bookmark resting next to a cup of frothy coffee. The bookmark contains a graphic of a coffee drink in a paper cup with a pumpkin on the sleeve and text that reads "Pumpkin Spice and Smut"
image from ChampagneWeekends on Etsy

Who knew gourds could be so naughty? Oh, all of us? Yeah, you’re right. $10 for a set of five bookmarks.

brown bookmark with several graphics of fall-themed items, like pumpkins, cups of coffee, books, and leaves. Text in the center reads Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
image from literarygolddesignco on Etsy

As a person who is jazzed for the entire block that is the October to December holidays, this bookmark captures my enthusiasm well. $4

cream bookmark with text and design in reddish brown ink. The graphic is of a glamorous woman touching her lips with one finger with an open book in front of her. Text bordering the image reads "I Like My Books With a Little Bit of Spice"
image from bookishbybeth on Etsy

I love when books and bookish merch come with bonus recipes! I can vouch for the recipe and suggest blending the ingredients with a frother or immersion blender before adding the coffee. Also: add vanilla and/or almond extract to enhance sweetness without adding more sugar. Trust me, it’s delish. $5 for this bookmark.

an amber glass candle with a black and white label containing an image of a cafe with text above it that reads "Pumpkin Spice Cafe"
image by LuxArtCandles on Etsy

I was apparently the last person to know about The Pumpkin Spice Café, a book I assumed was making the rounds due to its fall-flavored title and premise but that also got a big ol’ boost from TikTok. This candle evokes the book’s charm and vibes with one of five cozy scents: amber, coffee, fresh rain, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin pecan pie. $22

black candle with a cream label with orange text that reads Booms + Pumpkin Spice
image from InkandFableCoStudio on Etsy

Fill your reading space with this candle’s spicy scents of cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. Maybe have a fall treat at the ready, because just writing this is making me hungry. $25

amber glass candle with a label containing a photographed image of a cafe storefront. Text on top of the image reads "Cozy Pumpkin Spice Cafe"
image bybookandreverie on Etsy

Here’s another take on the pumpkin spice café candle. This one smells like pumpkin, nutmeg, and oat milk. Does oat milk have a smell? Find out for $22.

two amber glass candles with brass lids arranged in front of a small stack of books. The candles have grey labels with graphics of candles, books, and a coffee mug and text that says "Reading"
image from FloraHappiness on Etsy

This candle comes in two sizes and offers several different scents in case pumpkin spice isn’t your particular autumnal vibe. Options include cinnamon chai, cashmere musk, Fraser fir, and vanilla bean. $22+

book sleeve in a pattern with tiny images of leaves coffee mugs, pumpkin pie slices, and baked goods, on a black background
image from TheCozyWolf on Etsy

The power of pumpkin spice will protect your precious books with this made-to-order book sleeve and tablet cover. $23

woman wearing a black tshirt with a graphic of several book spines bookended by a paper coffee cup and a pumpkin. Text hovering over the image reads "gimma all the spice"
image from TheDazzleDesignCo on Etsy

Invite the spice with this cozy T-shirt, available in five colors in sizes S-5XL. $30+

woman wearing a green tshirt with a design of a mug overflowing with whipped cream resting on top of a book between pumpkins. Text bordering the graphic reads "I LIie My Books Like My Lattes, with Lots of Spice"
image from NerdHouseCo on Etsy

The spice keeps on spicing! This T-shirt comes in eight colors in sizes S-5XL. $20

heathered grey crewneck sweatshirt with a graphic of three ghosts on the front. One is holding a coffee mug, one is wearing a pointy orange hat and holding a crystal ball, and one is holding a book. Beneath each ghost is corresponding text: pumpkin lattes, spooky season, and ghost stories
image from WillowInnovations on Etsy

Spooky season is indeed the perfect time for pumpkin treats and ghost stories, and those little ghosties are so cute! This sweatshirt comes in seven colors in sizes S-3XL for $42+.

woman wearing a sand-colored crewneck sweatshirt with orange and brown text on the front that reads "It's Smutty Books and Pumpkin Spice Season"
image from FairlyTalesNest on Etsy

If smutty and spicy is your vibe, grab this cozy crewneck for $40+. Choose from six colors in sizes S-5XL.

woman wearing a sand-colored crewneck sweatshirt with text that reads "Little Miss Bookish Harvest" bordering a graphic of a smiling girl holding a mug and a book
image by OurBrightShop on Etsy

And lastly, we have a cute Little Miss Sunshine take on the pumpkin spice vibes. This crewneck sweatshirt is available in 10 colors in sizes S-5XL for $35.99+.

