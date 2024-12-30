Spicy Contemporary Romance Novels Where Consent is Hot

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

One solace I’ve found in this demoralizing and dangerous environment is in contemporary romance novels with enthusiastic consent. The books on this list vary in terms of just how spicy they are, but no matter the spiciness, one similarity they all share is that consent is super hot in these books.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

It’s not just a question or a moment where the characters pause to ensure all partners are on board with how the sexual experience is unfolding—although that’s super important and I think it’s more important than ever that writers include those moments in their stories. But in these novels, consent is an integral part of the spice. It’s a key part of the characters’ attraction to each other, their arousal, and the erotic elements of the storylines. Without consent in these particular books, these romances would never be able to blossom.

While the bookish internet is filled with jokes, memes, and handwringing over not getting to read every book on one’s TBR within a lifetime, I am actually totally okay with this. The alternative would be there not being enough books or living forever (no, thank you! —I read Tuck Everlasting in elementary school). Instead, I look at what books I was excited to read that I didn’t get around to and try to prioritize those for the next year. Here are some of those books, which I’m still excited to read.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Not the winter holidays (although I do adore a good celebration) — no, I’m talking about New Planner Season! As we move into 2025, there is a tenacious optimism. It is a fresh year, and we have 365 chances to remake the world we want to see. Is this a super realistic point of view? Absolutely not. But when I am looking at an empty planner, I truly feel like anything can happen. The only thing more exciting than a new planner? Accessorizing with pretty bookish planner supplies! You can never have too many, and Etsy never fails to produce a fresh crop of designs, no matter how often I browse.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, follows the Hebrew calendar and starts on the 25th night of Kislev. This year, the first night of Hanukkah falls on the same day as Christmas and runs through January 2. This eight-night festival celebrates the Jewish Maccabees rebellion defeating Greek occupiers. To celebrate, the Maccabees lit a candle they thought would only last one night, but a miracle occurred and the candle stayed lit for eight nights. These five wonderful Jewish children’s books take place during Hanukkah.