Spicy Contemporary Romance Novels Where Consent is Hot
One solace I’ve found in this demoralizing and dangerous environment is in contemporary romance novels with enthusiastic consent. The books on this list vary in terms of just how spicy they are, but no matter the spiciness, one similarity they all share is that consent is super hot in these books.
It’s not just a question or a moment where the characters pause to ensure all partners are on board with how the sexual experience is unfolding—although that’s super important and I think it’s more important than ever that writers include those moments in their stories. But in these novels, consent is an integral part of the spice. It’s a key part of the characters’ attraction to each other, their arousal, and the erotic elements of the storylines. Without consent in these particular books, these romances would never be able to blossom.
2024 Mystery & Thrillers I’m Still Excited To Read
While the bookish internet is filled with jokes, memes, and handwringing over not getting to read every book on one’s TBR within a lifetime, I am actually totally okay with this. The alternative would be there not being enough books or living forever (no, thank you! —I read Tuck Everlasting in elementary school). Instead, I look at what books I was excited to read that I didn’t get around to and try to prioritize those for the next year. Here are some of those books, which I’m still excited to read.
10 of the Best Bookish Planner Supplies
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Not the winter holidays (although I do adore a good celebration) — no, I’m talking about New Planner Season! As we move into 2025, there is a tenacious optimism. It is a fresh year, and we have 365 chances to remake the world we want to see. Is this a super realistic point of view? Absolutely not. But when I am looking at an empty planner, I truly feel like anything can happen. The only thing more exciting than a new planner? Accessorizing with pretty bookish planner supplies! You can never have too many, and Etsy never fails to produce a fresh crop of designs, no matter how often I browse.
5 Awesome Jewish Children’s Books About Hanukkah
Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, follows the Hebrew calendar and starts on the 25th night of Kislev. This year, the first night of Hanukkah falls on the same day as Christmas and runs through January 2. This eight-night festival celebrates the Jewish Maccabees rebellion defeating Greek occupiers. To celebrate, the Maccabees lit a candle they thought would only last one night, but a miracle occurred and the candle stayed lit for eight nights. These five wonderful Jewish children’s books take place during Hanukkah.
A Multigenerational Story of Family Secrets and Supernatural Nuns
As a new parent, not a lot of books are holding my attention these days. But reading Luis Jaramillo’s novel, I became completely engrossed. I wanted to speed through the mysteries (yes, more than one mystery) within the plot. And at the same time, I wanted to saunter through the vivid world of El Paso described in the book and to spend as much time as possible in the beautiful prose on the page.