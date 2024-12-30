5 Awesome Jewish Children’s Books About Hanukkah

This is the second book in the delightful Rachel Friedman early chapter book series, but they can be read in any order! When a classmate says Christmas is better than Hanukkah, Rachel decides to prove him wrong by having the best Hanukkah ever. But everything seems to go wrong. Her father forgets to buy potatoes for the latkes, her brother Aaron decides he’s too old for Hanukkah and refuses to make a LEGO menorah, and her best friend gets sick. Nothing is going as planned. This is a wonderful depiction of what it feels like to be a Jewish kid surrounded by Christmas.