10 Contemporary Spicy Romance Novels Where Consent Is HOT
Content warning for discussion of misogynistic rhetoric/ideas and allusions to sexual assault. Please take care of yourself as you read.
Consent is rad. Consent in romance novels is even radder. Before we get to that, let’s just pause to consider how understandings of consent have evolved in the past few decades. I’m a child of the ’80s, and when I was growing up the catchphrase was “no means no.” Now, that’s super important: “No” is definitely an indication of a lack of consent.
But since then, things have shifted. In an article explaining what consent is and how it works, RAINN describes consent as “an agreement between participants to engage in sexual activity” and emphasizes the importance of communication as a key aspect of consent.
That’s not all, though. In the same essay, RAINN also introduces the concept of enthusiastic consent, which is “a newer model for understanding consent that focuses on a positive expression of consent. Simply put, enthusiastic consent means looking for the presence of a ‘yes’ rather than the absence of a ‘no.'”
So why am I talking about consent when this post is about romance novels? Unfortunately, in the United States, we’re currently living through a moment where women’s bodies and rights are under attack. How our society understands the role of consent in love and sex is in a perilous place, and romance novels contribute important messages about these dynamics.
I’m not being melodramatic when I use the word “perilous,” either. For example, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) released a study on the spread of misogynistic rhetoric online in the wake of the most recent presidential election. The report explains that given this election’s heavy focus “on women and reproductive rights, women in the United States have faced an onslaught of online abuse, harassment, and denigration following Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss. This is more than just a continuation of misogynist trends that ISD documented in both the run-up to this election and in the aftermath of previous cycles.”
Amongst the hateful ideas and harassment, ISD found “a 4,600% increase in mentions of the terms ‘your body, my choice’ and ‘get back in the kitchen’ on X” in the days immediately following the election. If ever there was a phrase that summed up a complete and total disregard for and blatant attack on consent, it’s “your body, my choice.”
One solace I’ve found in this demoralizing and dangerous environment is in contemporary romance novels with enthusiastic consent. The books on this list vary in terms of just how spicy they are, but no matter the spiciness, one similarity they all share is that consent is super hot in these books.
It’s not just a question or a moment where the characters pause to ensure all partners are on board with how the sexual experience is unfolding—although that’s super important and I think it’s more important than ever that writers include those moments in their stories. But in these novels, consent is an integral part of the spice. It’s a key part of the characters’ attraction to each other, their arousal, and the erotic elements of the storylines. Without consent in these particular books, these romances would never be able to blossom.
So if you’re interested in contemporary romance novels that demonstrate just how hot consent is, check out these books.
10 Contemporary Romance Novels with Enthusiastic Consent
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava
Ember Lee Cardinal has long suspected that her indigeneity is at the root of her long string of job rejections. Her financial situation is beyond dire and she’s had to drop out of college and take a job at the local bowling alley in order to make ends meet. When she decides to lie about her race and her education on just one job application, what began as a test of systemic racism turns into a complicated and agonizing string of lies. Worse than that, she’s fallen hard for her hot new coworker (who’s also Native American), Danuwoa, and her workplace lies are eroding their budding relationship. Their love story is really lovely, with Dan being super supportive and patient (Ember’s not that great at lying, but he tries to let her come clean at her own pace). Their work trip to paradisiacal Santa Barbara, CA, ignites their passion, but even then, Dan repeatedly asks for Ember’s verbal consent as their intimacy deepens.
The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
This one’s interesting because there is one specific scene where some drunken kissing happens, and both parties involved are consenting, but they don’t explicitly ask for each other’s consent. Yet outside of that one scene, consent plays such a sweet role in this book. Romantic lead Dev is part of the crew for a fairy-tale-based reality TV show, and awkward love interest Charlie is the very eligible bachelor slated to be married off by the end of the season. However, Charlie’s awkwardness stems from his anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders, and physical touch is extremely challenging for him. Dev’s the only one on set who really sees Charlie, and as the two begin to fall for each other Dev’s sensitivity to Charlie’s physical triggers plays a huge role in their love story. In addition to asking for consent where sexual activity is concerned, Dev consistently asks Charlie’s consent simply to touch him. Not only that, but as their desire unfolds and Charlie learns about his own sexuality, he also learns how to ask for what he wants. Communication is central to their romance in such sweet ways that I literally smiled throughout most of this read.
By the Book by Jasmine Guillory
I’m not sure if any of the books on this list get more points for consent than Jasmine Guillory’s contribution to the Meant to Be series (adult retellings of Disney classics—here, Beauty and the Beast). I mean, Beau Towers seems like an uber-spoiled celebrity man-child at first…but even in his worst moments he promises Izzy that he won’t enter the second floor of his own house—where she’s staying per her boss’s orders—without her permission. And he sticks to that promise. So when his beastly behavior softens and he starts to let Izzy in bit by bit, it’s clear that consent is an integral part of their relationship. And it’s not just him: Beau asks Izzy not to go into certain parts of the house or read his draft of the book she’s there to help him write, and she does so without question. It’s no wonder that from this mutual respect for each others’ boundaries and emphasis on explicit verbal consent, Izzy and Beau’s love story is one for the ages.
That Prince is Mine by Jayci Lee
Emma Yoon’s culinary business is about to take off, and she signs up for her godmother’s renowned matchmaking services as a final step to join their successes together. However, as her arranged matches crash and burn, an unintended love interest takes center stage. Emma believes Michel Aubert is a professor, but he’s a runaway prince looking for the love of his life on borrowed time. It’s only a matter of time before he has to return to his royal duties, and he wants to find someone who loves him for who he is (not the crown he wears) before he returns home. I love that Michel’s character openly understands how the power of his station might create issues around consent, and as a result, he’s hypersensitive about making sure Emma calls the shots. It could so easily tip into irritatingly patronizing territory, but Jayci Lee handles it deftly so that the pair’s love story can unfold with all the sweetness (and a good deal of spiciness) it deserves.
Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage
This second book in the four-book Rebel Blue Ranch series is chock full of sexy consent. Ada’s running from the emotional aftermath of her emotionally abusive failed marriage (thank goodness she got out!) while Wes has a serious case of middle child syndrome. In other words, both of them struggle with feelings of inadequacy, so they’re very tentative with each other. When Ada makes it clear that she’s not looking for love, Wes complies with her wishes without protest or question. It’s ripping him apart inside, but that’s how strong his investment in Ada’s consent is: he’s willing to forego a shot at romance and physical intimacy in order to respect her boundaries. If that isn’t hot, I don’t know what is! Well, except the very steamy scenes Lyla Sage delivers as these two slowly open up to each other and the possibility of real love and acceptance.
Between Friends and Lovers by Shirlene Obuobi
Obuobi’s writing is absolutely lovely in this sweet novel about a romantasy author suffering from imposter syndrome and the social media influencer and MD he falls in love with. Jo (aka Dr. Jojo) has been in love with her best friend Ezra for way too long, and his selfish act of betrayal in dating a woman who has bullied Jo gives her the push she needs to seek love elsewhere. Enter Mal. He’s a fan of her influencer work, she’s a fan of his writing, they both have some trauma to overcome (as does Ezra). Ultimately, this is a gentle read where the love triangle doesn’t become frustrating, the characters grow immensely, and more serious issues related to mental health are balanced by the beautiful love story and even some moments of humor. Mal and Jo’s relationship is characterized by such tenderness, it’s not going to surprise you that this one made it onto this list.
Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer
I admit to being intrigued by the description of this book as Once Upon a Time meets The Office…but I had no idea just how fun it would be to read! Evie Sage lives in a fairy tale world (literally—think dragons and princes and ogres and all that jazz), but she’s in a bad position. Her father’s sick, her mother’s dead, and her sister’s just a kid, so Evie’s responsible for putting food on the table. Not a great situation for someone who lost their job. So when the chance to take a job as The Villain’s personal assistant comes up, Evie doesn’t have much of a choice but to take the job. Despite the decapitated heads that keep cropping up and the screams of The Villain’s torture victims, Evie quickly falls in love with her new job. The fact that she’s also falling for her incredibly hot boss is highly inconvenient. But this Villain is as cautious about overstepping as he is protective of his new employee’s wellbeing, and the story that unfolds is surprisingly touching. (Fair warning: only two of the three books in this series are out at the time of writing, so you’ll have to wait a while for the happily ever after.)
The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa
Solange Perreira is a phenomenal character. She’s strong, smart, and sassy—and she breaks up a stranger’s wedding because she overhears the bride-to-be expressing her love for someone else. Oof. So when the groom, Dean, lies about dating Solange, she agrees to go along with the ruse. What follows is a hilarious and also really heartwarming relationship between two people who are actually perfect for each other but are so cautious and guarded that they almost don’t let themselves fall in love.
How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole
The crown on the cover is so consistent with this book’s feel. It’s a loose sapphic retelling of the Anastasia story, but instead of a long-lost Russian princess, we have Makeda. She has one really bad day in which she loses her job and then her girlfriend, and the family lore about her grandmother’s fling with a prince from Ibarania catches up with her in the form of savvy investigator Bez. Makeda reluctantly agrees to accompany Bez to Ibarania in order to protect her family, but along the way, the chemistry between the two women catches up to them. The boat journey is a really interesting way to bring the two together and allow their love story to develop. It’s a slow burn for sure, but the relationship is respectful and humorous and
The Catch by Amy Lea
The third book in Amy Lea’s Influencer series, this story about a cosmopolitan fashion influencer and a prickly fisherman-turned-innkeeper will have you hooked in no time. Evan Whaler may start off as one of the most infuriatingly rude male main characters in this hetero rom-com, but he turns out to be hilarious and sweet. Melanie Karlsen has been shouldering too much responsibility for too long, and she’s at the end of her tether. But when unreasonably irascible Evan sustains a coma-inducing injury trying to save her life on his boat, Melanie pretends to be his fiancé at the hospital so she can make sure he’s okay. As their romance unfolds in a series of hilarious and quirky events, their cautious mistrust of each other is slowly replaced by deep trust and tenderness. It’s a fun journey to follow as they slowly become more and more comfortable and intimate with each other.
Still on the prowl?
If you’re interested in thinking about consent in the romance genre, consider reading this essay on the history of consent in romance novels. Alternately, you might find this essay on what consent looks like in contemporary romance novels interesting—it’s especially great for its inclusion of passages from a variety of different novels. And for those of you simply looking for more great romance novels, it’s the perfect season to check out the books on this list of cozy fantasy romance books.