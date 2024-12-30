Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story lover. She exists on a steady diet of books, hot chocolate, and dragon boating. After spending over a decade in the Midwest and the Appalachians, she returned to the sun and sandstone of California’s central coast where she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companions. Find her on Instagram @dreaminginstories

Consent is rad. Consent in romance novels is even radder. Before we get to that, let’s just pause to consider how understandings of consent have evolved in the past few decades. I’m a child of the ’80s, and when I was growing up the catchphrase was “no means no.” Now, that’s super important: “No” is definitely an indication of a lack of consent.

Content warning for discussion of misogynistic rhetoric/ideas and allusions to sexual assault. Please take care of yourself as you read.

But since then, things have shifted. In an article explaining what consent is and how it works, RAINN describes consent as “an agreement between participants to engage in sexual activity” and emphasizes the importance of communication as a key aspect of consent.

That’s not all, though. In the same essay, RAINN also introduces the concept of enthusiastic consent, which is “a newer model for understanding consent that focuses on a positive expression of consent. Simply put, enthusiastic consent means looking for the presence of a ‘yes’ rather than the absence of a ‘no.'”

So why am I talking about consent when this post is about romance novels? Unfortunately, in the United States, we’re currently living through a moment where women’s bodies and rights are under attack. How our society understands the role of consent in love and sex is in a perilous place, and romance novels contribute important messages about these dynamics.

I’m not being melodramatic when I use the word “perilous,” either. For example, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) released a study on the spread of misogynistic rhetoric online in the wake of the most recent presidential election. The report explains that given this election’s heavy focus “on women and reproductive rights, women in the United States have faced an onslaught of online abuse, harassment, and denigration following Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss. This is more than just a continuation of misogynist trends that ISD documented in both the run-up to this election and in the aftermath of previous cycles.”

Amongst the hateful ideas and harassment, ISD found “a 4,600% increase in mentions of the terms ‘your body, my choice’ and ‘get back in the kitchen’ on X” in the days immediately following the election. If ever there was a phrase that summed up a complete and total disregard for and blatant attack on consent, it’s “your body, my choice.”

One solace I’ve found in this demoralizing and dangerous environment is in contemporary romance novels with enthusiastic consent. The books on this list vary in terms of just how spicy they are, but no matter the spiciness, one similarity they all share is that consent is super hot in these books.

It’s not just a question or a moment where the characters pause to ensure all partners are on board with how the sexual experience is unfolding—although that’s super important and I think it’s more important than ever that writers include those moments in their stories. But in these novels, consent is an integral part of the spice. It’s a key part of the characters’ attraction to each other, their arousal, and the erotic elements of the storylines. Without consent in these particular books, these romances would never be able to blossom.