2024 Mystery & Thrillers I’m Still Excited To Read
Whether we intend to or not, we extend a fair amount of thought to the beginnings and ends of years. With the latter we lean towards reflecting on the past and what we haven’t yet gotten to, as if midnight on December 31st will see us all turned into pumpkins who are no longer able to do anything.
While the bookish internet is filled with jokes, memes, and handwringing over not getting to read every book on one’s TBR within a lifetime, I am actually totally okay with this. The alternative would be there not being enough books or living forever (no, thank you! —I read Tuck Everlasting in elementary school). Instead, I look at what books I was excited to read that I didn’t get around to and try to prioritize those for the next year. Here are some of those books, which I’m still excited to read.
You Know What You Did by K. T. Nguyen
A while back, I read so many psychological thrillers in a short span of time that they all started to blend into one, and I needed to take a bit of a break. I never actually take a full break from any subgenre or trope—my work reading is to let readers know about great books and my one tiny personal view shouldn’t get in the way of that. This is a perfect example of a book that breaks through even when I’m on one of those “breaks.” A psychological thriller, with a family drama that doesn’t use mental illness as a boogeyman, will absolutely get me excited about reading a psychological thriller!
The Cookie Crumbles by Tracy Badua, Alechia Dow
A middle grade mystery with best friends, set at a baking competition—it’s like this book was written specifically for me! A judge collapses after eating one of the friends’ dishes at a baking competition that could change their lives, and it’s up to the pair to solve the mystery and clear her name.
The Last Word (Harbinder Kaur #4) by Elly Griffiths
I really enjoy this series, which changes the main characters from book to book except for Detective Harbinder Kaur, who isn’t the lead but one of the various point-of-view characters. The format keeps the books feeling fresh, while still keeping Griffiths’ writing style of interesting characters and stories for bibliophiles.
Hunted by Abir Mukherjee
I love Mukherjee’s historical mystery series, Sam Wyndham, so I am all in for his new standalone thriller. Especially since it hits one of my favorite tropes: multiple POV that include a rogue FBI agent and unlikely characters teaming up!
Ghosts of Waikīkī by Jennifer K. Morita
First, I am 100% in for a mystery set in Hawaiʻi. Then this has the trope of a journalist partnering with a detective, and they’re exes!
