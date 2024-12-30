Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
10 of the Best Bookish Planner Supplies

Are you ready to get organized for 2025? These bookish planner supplies will help get you ready and sorted for the year ahead.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Not the winter holidays (although I do adore a good celebration) — no, I’m talking about New Planner Season! As we move into 2025, there is a tenacious optimism. It is a fresh year, and we have 365 chances to remake the world we want to see. Is this a super realistic point of view? Absolutely not. But when I am looking at an empty planner, I truly feel like anything can happen. The only thing more exciting than a new planner? Accessorizing with pretty bookish planner supplies! You can never have too many, and Etsy never fails to produce a fresh crop of designs, no matter how often I browse.

Some bookish people use this time to set up their 2025 reading goals, tracking pages read, genres, and personal ratings. Others just want the typical trappings with a book-themed flair. Whether you lean towards a paper planner or you choose the digital route, there are bookish planner supplies to delight your reader’s heart. I had a blast gathering event stickers, decorative washi tape, and innovative reading trackers to tempt your pocketbook. Are you ready to get organized for 2025? Read on below!

image of an ombre, spiral bound notebook with the title "2025 Reading Tracker" laying on a wooden table surrounded by pencils
Choosing a physical planner is no small task. If reading is the main thing you’ll be planning around this year, consider this lovely spiral-bound 2025 Reading Tracker. $33

image of a tablet with an illustration of shelves with a ladder and a window overlooking the night sky
A simple digital tracker that lets you add titles to the pre-drawn spines of books adorning a lovely nighttime library scene. Beautiful Digital Reading Log, $4

image of a tablet showing a color coded reading spreadsheet
Are you looking to track a large amount of data about your reading life? This digital reading spreadsheet provides a lot of detail and a sweet aesthetic! $5.99

an image of several brightly colored sticker sheets. the stickers have different reading prompts, and the title say The 52 Book Club Reading Challenge Prompt Stickers
This sticker set aligns with the 52 Book Club Reading Challenge, but you could use them as your own TBR inspiration or gift them to someone who wants to spice up their reading life. I love the spot for your rating! $29

image of a sheet of rainbow colored book stickers that say "make tbr"
I spend a lot of time browsing bookish things and planner supplies separately, but this is the first time I’ve seen stickers reminding you to create your monthly TBR. The style and idea both appeal to me! You’ll find this in my Etsy cart. $5

image of sticker sheets with small colorful books and book related reminders
Books, tea, and club reminders: these book club planner stickers are perfect for your calendar or your reading notes. Even if you never get around to chatting about the book, you’ll be doing it in style. $3.95

image of four different strips of washi tape decorated with books and text
Several different choices of bookish washi tape are offered under this listing — I’m very partial to the lines of text. $1+

image of 3 strips of washi tape on paper and an example of the washi tape roll. The tape is bright and has books and cats
Bright pops of color, cats, and plants compliment the bookshelf imagery on this roll of washi tape. Another gift I’m giving myself! $6

image of two open stationary pouches with many mesh pockets and loops for holding pens, tape, and other supplies
Ready to take your bookish planning on the road? This pouch is like a literary tackle box, providing endless flaps, pockets, and elastic loops to hold all the planner supplies your heart could desire. $21

black pencil case that says a reader lives 1000 lives and never dies
Perhaps you’d like a simpler vessel for the pens and washi tape that help you do your bookish planning. The minimalistic image and inspiring quote on this bookish pencil case are just right! $10

Just writing out these details has me excited to start planning for 2025. Hopefully, you’ve found some bookish planner supplies to bring you light in dark times, both literally and metaphorically. It’s amazing what some washi tape can do. Looking for more planner supply ideas? Check out these favorites from last year. Happy shopping, and happy reading!