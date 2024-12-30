10 of the Best Bookish Planner Supplies

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Not the winter holidays (although I do adore a good celebration) — no, I’m talking about New Planner Season! As we move into 2025, there is a tenacious optimism. It is a fresh year, and we have 365 chances to remake the world we want to see. Is this a super realistic point of view? Absolutely not. But when I am looking at an empty planner, I truly feel like anything can happen. The only thing more exciting than a new planner? Accessorizing with pretty bookish planner supplies! You can never have too many, and Etsy never fails to produce a fresh crop of designs, no matter how often I browse.

Some bookish people use this time to set up their 2025 reading goals, tracking pages read, genres, and personal ratings. Others just want the typical trappings with a book-themed flair. Whether you lean towards a paper planner or you choose the digital route, there are bookish planner supplies to delight your reader’s heart. I had a blast gathering event stickers, decorative washi tape, and innovative reading trackers to tempt your pocketbook. Are you ready to get organized for 2025? Read on below!