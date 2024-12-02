Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30 Several years ago, I found myself scrolling through the annual deluge of gift posts that make their way across websites this time of year and was struck by “stocking stuffer” guides, including items that cost upwards of $20, $30, $100 a pop. I don’t know what tax bracket those writers were in, but it was not mine—the GIFTS cost that much, not the stocking stuffers. It inspired me to pull together what has become an annual guide to the best gifts for readers under $30. There are a wide variety of options, some of which will make for fun stocking stuffers—looking at you, stickers!—and many of which make for a solid gift-gift.

12 New December Romances to Warm Your Heart By the time we get to new December releases, Holiday Romance Season is already well underway, and there aren't that many notable new releases this month that focus on holiday celebrations. Instead, we get a nice range of long-awaited series updates like Alexis Hall's Something Extraordinary, the traditional republication of Natasha Bishop's Only for the Week, and some books by familiar names and new favorites that I'm excited to see released. Here are some upcoming December releases that I'm looking forward to!



Sleighing the Winter Blues: An Apocalypse, Japanese Snow Goddess Tales, and More Winter-Set Reading I love to read books that evoke the season I'm currently experiencing. I feel like it makes the reading experience at least a little more immersive. As we hurtle towards the official beginning of winter, the idea of snuggling up with some books set during the winter sounds more and more cozy to me. The Best New Children's Books of December My list of December children's book releases includes stories about Ukrainian refugees, the Lunar New Year, special bonds between family members, nonfiction interviews about careers, fairytales about change, and more. While I didn't include any middle grade novels this month, several of the picture books I reviewed are quite long and could easily be shared with and enjoyed by middle grade readers. I hope you find something for you and the kids in your life on this list of December children's book releases.