12 New December Romances to Warm Your Heart

Jessica Pryde is a member of that (some might call) rare breed that grew up in Washington, DC, but is happily enjoying the warmer weather of the desert Southwest. While she is still working on what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s enjoying dabbling in librarianship and writing all the things. She can be found drowning in her ever-growing TBR and exclaiming about romance in the Book Riot podcast ( When in Romance ), as well as on social media. Find her exclamations about books and pho on twitter ( JessIsReading ) and instagram ( jess_is_reading ).

Hey folks, happy December! We’ve successfully made it through one major American holiday and now have several more to go! Christmas is the same day every year, but this year we get to actually celebrate Chrismahanukwanzaakah! (AKA Hanukkah spans from Christmas, December 25, to January 2, the day after Kwanzaa ends.) This would be a great year to explore the traditions of all three celebrations, whether you celebrate religiously, culturally, or not at all. We are disgustingly bereft of romances set during and centered around the seven-day Kwanzaa festival (I think I can name three, and they’re all older), but we have seen an increase over the past few years in winter holiday books centering Jewish characters celebrating the Festival of Lights (and occasionally snarking in-text about how Hanukkah isn’t even a Big Holiday but is focused on over-proportionately because of its proximity to Christmas). And of course, whether the authors and characters are Christmas People or not, their stories are firmly set in the Christmas Tradition that American capitalist culture has moved increasingly forward in the calendar. (There were definitely Christmas decorations out in stores before Halloween this year.)

But really, that’s neither here nor there because by the time we get to new December releases, Holiday Romance Season is already well underway, and there aren’t that many notable new releases this month that focus on holiday celebrations. Instead, we get a nice range of long-awaited series updates like Alexis Hall’s Something Extraordinary, the traditional republication of Natasha Bishop’s Only for the Week, and some books by familiar names and new favorites that I’m excited to see released. Here are some upcoming December releases that I’m looking forward to!