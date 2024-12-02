8 of the Best New Children’s Books Out December 2024
December is here, which means it’s time to prepare for the winter holidays and the winter weather, which I like to do by stockpiling cozy blankets and books for the months to come. It’s also the last round of publishing for the year. December tends to be the lightest publishing month of the year, and very few children’s book publishers have robust lists this month. That’s why many of the books I review below are published by the same publisher, Candlewick. However, that doesn’t mean these December children’s book releases aren’t as good as my previous month’s lists; in fact, some of these are among my favorite children’s books of the year!
My list of December children’s book releases includes stories about Ukrainian refugees, the Lunar New Year, special bonds between family members, nonfiction interviews about careers, fairytales about change, and more. While I didn’t include any middle grade novels this month, several of the picture books I reviewed are quite long and could easily be shared with and enjoyed by middle grade readers. I hope you find something for you and the kids in your life on this list of December children’s book releases. Sign up for The Kids Are All Right newsletter for even more children’s book recommendations.
New Children’s Books of December 2024: Picture Books
A Sea of Gold by Patricia Polacco (December 3; Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)
This is a beautiful picture book based on Patricia Polacco’s heritage following a family of sunflower farmers in Cherinovska, Ukraine through the generations. It opens with a wedding, with love and hope. The couple plant sunflower seeds together and make their new home theirs with the rituals and knowledge they have grown up with their entire lives, and with their community’s help. They have a daughter, who becomes a baker and also marries a man from the village, and the two have their own daughter. The daughter grows into a laughing child, and that’s when war with Russia arrives on their steps, and the family must flee to America. This is a gorgeous refugee story and a good way to talk to kids about what’s happening in Ukraine. It is a long picture book, but perfect for reading aloud and discussing. Back matter includes a glossary and an author’s note.
Love Is Here with You: A Lullaby of Blessings by Jyoti Rajan Gopal & Nabi H. Ali (December 3; Candlewick)
This is such a sweet picture book centering a Southeast Asian Hindu family’s bedtime lullaby for their newborn. It features gods and goddesses from the Hindu pantheon protecting the infant, from mighty Durga to wise Saraswati and beloved Ganesha. The lilting, rhyming text is calming and lovely, and the warm illustrations depicting the pantheon, infant, and caring family are gorgeous.
Work: Interviews with People Doing Jobs They Love by Shaina Feinberg & Julia Rothman (December 3; Candlewick)
This nonfiction picture book for older readers (6+) is such a unique and fun glimpse into work and jobs with interviews with real people. Feinberg doesn’t choose the typical careers seen in other children’s books about work. Instead, she chooses people in very specific fields, like an architect & accessibility specialist, vegan butchers, a wildlife filmmaker, a tour guide, and more, 28 in all. Each page spread dives into a person describing their jobs with a mix of quotes and summaries. The section ends with a question for the reader. Each section contains multiple painted portraits of the people at work. Back matter describes how the book was made and invites the reader to interview someone, transcribe their answers into a story, and paint their photograph. It’s such a cool and interesting book.
When the Stammer Came to Stay by Maggie O’Farrell & Daniela Jaglenka Terrazzini (December 10; Walker Books US)
This is another picture book for older readers and is one of my favorite books of the year. It has quite a lot of text and is quite long for a picture book at 68 pages, so I would also recommend it for ages 6+, depending on the child. Maggie O’Farrell bases the magical story on her own experiences with a stammer. Min is the youngest of two sisters and has always loved to talk. Then one day, quite suddenly, she can’t seem to speak anymore. Words stutter in her mouth, and she can’t get past the first syllable. She decides not to speak any more at all. Then she spies a gray shadowy creature at her shoulder in the mirror eating her words. This fairytale feels very much like how I imagined some of my own health issues as a child (and still as an adult, to be honest). It’s a beautiful story that had me tearing up. O’Farrell and Terrazzini have a similar fairytale coming out later in 2025, The Boy Who Lost His Spark, which I also enjoyed quite a bit.
The Chinese New Year Helper by Ying Chang Compestine & Ginnie Hsu (December 17; Rocky Pond Books)
Jia really wants to help her family prepare for their Chinese New Year celebrations, but every time she tries to help, she’s told she’s too young. When she tries to pet the dancing lion at the Chinese New Year feast, the dancers scoop her inside and let her try to catch the cabbage through the lion’s open mouth. Finally she has something to do! Back matter includes an author’s note about the Chinese New Year and lion dancing. The illustrations are colorful and vibrant.
Dancing Dumplings for My One and Only by Eva Wong Nava & Natelle Quek (December 17; Candlewick)
A granddaughter learns to make dumplings from her grandmother in this lovely intergenerational picture book. Just like when she practices Tai Chi, her grandmother is “Slow. Firm. Focused.” When her grandmother becomes sick and can’t make the dumplings, the granddaughter worries. How can she help? Will her grandmother be well again? This is a reassuring picture book about the bonds between family.
New Children’s Books of December 2024: Readers & Early Chapter Books
Harriet Hound by Kate Foster & Sophie Beer (December 3; Candlewick)
In this entertaining chapter book for dog lovers, 8-year-old Harriet, who is autistic like the author, discovers she’s a superhero like her nana. She can call upon dogs to help her in her superhero tasks to unravel mysteries and save the day. First, there’s the case of the missing vegetables. Then, her class gets stuck in a storm during a field trip. For her third adventure, she must figure out how to save the day when the starring act of the winter carnival can’t perform. It’s a funny, cute read that I hope gets turned into a series.
We Are Lion Dancers by Benson Shum (December 31; Penguin Workshop)
This is Benson Shum’s adorable third reader about Chinese holidays. This one follows two siblings on Lunar New Year. After their kung fu practice, Lily and Noah see lion dancers practicing for the Lunar New Year parade. They want to learn how to dance like a lion, too! But the costume is too big. At home, they make their own lion costume, and during the Lunar New Year parade, they play the symbols and gong. Back matter includes the legend of how the lion dance began. It’s a great introduction and celebration of lion dancing, but be prepared to make a lion out of boxes afterward!
If you’re looking for more new children’s book releases beyond this list of December children’s book releases, check out my list of September children’s book releases, October children’s book releases, and November children’s book releases.