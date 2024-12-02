Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

As we hunker down into winter and prepare for a new year, let’s not forget that publishing still releases great mystery, thriller, and true crime books in December—even if not at the same volume as the months they overstuff. So whatever your December plans are — surrounding yourself with your community, silent book clubs, audiobook reading while doing an activity, or punting 2024 out the door—there’s something for a variety of moods that span different subgenres and mystery tropes.

There’s a mystery that takes you into both the movie production and comic book industries; a sleuth working for an interesting detective agency related to online dating apps; a Chicago-set police procedural solving a murder; a Japanese murder mystery for fans of old school mystery solving; a true crime memoir about a woman raised by a serial killer; an elderly woman in a bitter war with an eight-year-old boy; a new release in an amateur sleuth manga series; and a plot where an author finds himself playing Weekend at Bernie’s after waking up beside a dead body thanks to his literary agent’s advice! There are plenty of choices to keep you sleuthingly-entertained (I’m making it a word!).