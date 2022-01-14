This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nowadays whenever I see a book labeled as a “romantic comedy”, I get nervous. Why? Because I feel like they (the publishers) are lying to me. You mainly see it in romance books with cute, beautiful illustrated covers. And most of the time, they’re not really romcoms. They are contemporary romances with lots of drama and a few laughs. And that sub-genre of books is okay! But truthfully, publishers shouldn’t deceive us that way because we go into these books expecting something and we come out feeling disappointed. So if you want to read real funny romance books, keep reading!

What is a funny romance book? For me, funny romance books, or romcoms, need to be on the lighthearted side of the balance. Sure, they can have hard topics in their stories, but overall, when I’m reading a romcom, I want more laughs than tears. I’m a big cry baby so I usually cry especially if something happy happens, like a love confession. But those can be categorized as happy tears. Today I’m focusing on light, less on the angst romance books, you know?

It’s possible that funny stuff that makes me laugh doesn’t make other people laugh. We all are different beings and we like certain things in a specific way. The next books have all made me laugh out loud. Seriously. Even remembering the books puts a smile on my face, like, what do you say about that? Some others I haven’t read yet, but I have on good authority that they also will bring joy and happiness into your lives.

I Think I Might Love You by Christina C. Jones I’ve never laughed so hard when reading a book. You think you’ve read a romcom, but then you read this book and you realize that this one is the real deal and the others were just trying too hard. Christina C. Jones always delivers in laughs and romance. Trouble follows Jaclyn Love. And for Kadan Davenport, it seems he is always bumping into Jaclyn. Their relationship starts with a little bit of hate and not much love, but it soon develops into something more.

The Best Kept Secret by Tawna Fenske (February 22) This whole Where There’s Smoke series definitely needs to be on your list if you want laughs and swoons. The next title in the series is The Best Kept Secret, so you have a little time to read the previous books before it publishes. They’re all standalones and you can skip any title you don’t find interesting. Leo Sayre can’t seem to hold on to his secrets when pain meds are in the mix. A post-surgery confession complicates Nyla and Leo’s friendship. Now, Nyla has to keep his secret while also trying not to fall for him.

Never Been Kissed by Timothy Janovsky (May 3) This perfect summer romance will be lighting up your life as soon as you read the very first page. Wren Roland has never been kissed. But he does want the romcom movie ending. He decides to send emails to all the boys he loved before coming out…and he obviously regrets doing it the day after. But what’s done is done. Enter Derick, Wren’s #1 pre-coming-out-crush and his drive-in theater’s new social media manager.

Sweethand by N.G. Peltier N.G. Peltier’s debut romance novel was a hit. With its delicious descriptions of baked goods and a steamy romance to wrap it all together, Sweethand is definitely one of the best books of 2021. This story follows Cherry, a baker who, after a public breakup, has sworn off on dating music industry guys. She rather wants to focus on growing her baking business. But when her sister announces she’s getting married and that Cherry is the maid of honor, she never expects her nemesis, Keiran, to return home to be the best man.

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert The Brown Sisters trilogy will give you three hilarious and romantic books that will soon become comfort reads. Eve Brown is the flightiest Brown sister, always going after new things when she never finished the previous one. After ruining a very expensive wedding, her parents are done and give her an ultimatum. Unsurprisingly for Eve, she runs off. But she finds this cute little B&B and decides to interview for the chef position. Though the grumpy owner has some things to say before anything happens.

If She Says Yes by Tasha L. Harrison If you’re looking for an age gap romance where the heroine is the older one in the relationship, If She Says Yes is the perfect book for you! Tomás has always had a crush on Darcy, his best friend’s mother, but he has never acted upon it. Now, when his best friend is getting married, Tomás is coming home and he’s ready to let Darcy know he’s the right man for her.

The Mistletoe Motive by Chloe Liese A Kobo original, The Mistletoe Motive is a fun, joyful romance between two bookstore co-managers in the midst of the holiday season. Gabby and Jonathan have never been able to agree on anything. They have been working together for over a year, but their relationship has not improved. The holiday season approaches and the bookstore is not doing that well, so when their bosses announce that there might be some changes in the new year, they instantly think someone is getting fired. Gabby comes up with a plan, though — the one who sells more during these three weeks will be the one who stays.

Walk of Shame by Lauren Layne New York socialite meets grumpy divorce lawyer in this hilarious romcom. Pampered heiress Georgie’s life is all about partying, having her manicures, and going to events. Every day she comes back home at 5 a.m. For Andrew, celebrity divorce attorney, is very different. His days start at 5 a.m. Georgie and Andrew always manage to bump into each other in the lobby and they don’t have the best relationship. But sparks fly whenever they banter, and one kiss later makes it hard for them to stop thinking about each other.

Love Unsolicited by Alexandra Warren You’ll find yourself laughing out loud while reading Love Unsolicited. Alexandra Warren knows how to write compelling characters and Joella and Keanu will bring you so much happiness you won’t be able to stop reading. Joella knows how to con. She loves it! Then, one night, she meets Keanu, and she decides he’s going to be her next mark. During the night, unfortunately, Keanu realizes what Joella is doing, but instead of getting angry, he decides to enter a sex-only relationship with her where every time they sleep together, he CashApps her lots of cash. Soon, between deep conversations and late night texting, these two will find that they want more from this relationship.

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton Looking for a historical romance? The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels is that and more. It’s a fantasy, steampunk, romcom that brings you lady pirates, thieves, and lots of romantic moments between two characters who are very different from each other. Cecilia just wants to be a part of the Wisteria Society, but somehow it hasn’t happened yet. When the society and her aunt are suddenly kidnapped by pirates, she takes the opportunity to show them all she can be very useful to them.

Hang the Moon by Alexandria Bellefleur This is another romance series where every single book delivers on the comedy as well as the romance. Hang the Moon is the second book in the series, but you can read them as standalones perfectly. The story follows Annie and Brendon, two people who have known each other for many years. Brendon loves love while Annie doesn’t believe in it anymore. When Annie is back in Seattle to visit Brendon’s sister, he takes the opportunity to show her that love exists…and it might be closer than ever.

Heartless by Danielle Allen Danielle Allen has easily become one of my favorite authors when I need a romantic, steamy read. Heartless is about Easy, a man who is known to never wanting to commit. Two nights with someone? Never heard of that. But when it comes to Jamila, Easy can’t stay away. So, when he gets a text one afternoon, he fully expects a booty call. Instead he gets: “I’m pregnant.”

You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle Truthfully, this is my favorite book. I’ve reread this more than five times in the last two years and I will continue to pick it up. Why? It’s my comfort read — the way this book always provides me smiles is enough to continue to read it. This story starts with an engagement. Nicholas and Naomi’s engagement. But Naomi doesn’t want to marry him any longer — their relationship has changed and she’s tired. The thing is…if she wants to cancel the wedding, she has to pay the cancellation fees and she cannot afford that. So, she has decided to make Nicholas break up with her with a series of pranks in order for him to finally say it’s done. But Nicholas has planned some other things for her.

Heatwaves by Kema B. When romance novelist Stacia’s central air malfunctions in the middle of a heatwave, she needs it to be fixed ASAP. She’s on deadline, so she can’t have this creating more problems for her. She decides to call the maintenance guy to come and help her, but instead the owner of the company, Drew, shows up. When they meet face-to-face, they realize they’ve already met in an embarrassing way a few days ago.

To Have and To Hoax by Martha Waters Another historical romance to enjoy and love if you’re searching for comedy, a little bit of angst, lots of misunderstandings, and an epic marriage of convenience. Estranged spouses Lady Violet and Lord James have not seen each other in over four years. After a huge fight, they parted ways. When Lady Violet receives notice that James has had an accident, she runs to his side, expecting the worst. What she finds is him, alive and well at a tavern. She’s furious, so she decides to give him a little bit of the same medicine. Between pranks and elaborated plans, these two might find their way back to each other.

If you’re a huge fan of the comedy aspect of romances, I do hope you check out every single one of these books. For more similar vibes, check out this feel-good romance list. But if you are searching for books that tend to be a bit more women’s fiction than romance, do check out this list of books like The Heart Principle.