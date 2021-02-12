When people ask me for authors like Roald Dahl, I always recommend British author David Walliams, a prolific children’s writer who has a Dahl-esque sense of humor and a flair for penning books you can’t put down. Get started with Walliams with The Midnight Gang, a funny tale about a group of children residents at a hospital and the hijinks they get up to at night. Walliams’s books are always lavishly illustrated and play with text in engaging ways that will have your kids glued to the page.