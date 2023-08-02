Charming Bookish Goods for Emily Henry Fans

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

As they head over to the beach, lake, or park this summer, Book Riot readers will almost certainly be toting a book along with them. For fans of realistic fiction and romance, Emily Henry’s books have become a mainstay of their summer reading, with her fans eagerly anticipating each new release. With the release of her newest book, Happy Place, Henry has taken readers to a cozy cottage in Maine, just the latest in a string of settings her readers wish they could visit.

While you may not be able to visit the lake with Augustus and January or purchase your next great read at Goode Books, you can weave some references to your favorite Emily Henry book into your everyday life this summer. Snuggle up in a brightly colored sweatshirt while you read on the dock, tote your supplies to the office in a cute tote, or sip your refreshing iced coffee from a Beach Read-themed mug. With lots of options, fun colors, and inside references to nod to other fans of Henry’s books, these bookish goods are the next best thing to spending your summer in North Bear Shores or Sunshine Falls.

Let’s start off with some personalized sweatshirts! Book Lovers fans will want to pick up this embroidered sweatshirt that looks like it was bought in Sunshine Falls. $40

Wish you could visit North Bear Shores? Wearing this sweatshirt is the next best thing! $40

Share a line from Happy Place with this colorful sweatshirt. $33

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Let everyone know what you’ve been reading lately with this oversized T-shirt. $28

If you wish you could have Goode books as your local indie, you’ll love this tote bag. $29

Advertise your Emily Henry completist status with this canvas tote. $22

Pick your candle, inspired by your favorite Emily Henry book-boyfriend. $11

This art print perfectly captures the feeling of reading your new beach read in the summer sun. $44

Sip your morning coffee in the world of People We Meet on Vacation with this mug. $15

If you’re looking for more books from authors like Emily Henry, check out our round-up here. We also have a list of books set at the beach, for more summery reads!