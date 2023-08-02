Emily Henry-themed painting
Book Fetish

Charming Bookish Goods for Emily Henry Fans

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie Moench

Contributor

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

View All posts by Katie Moench

As they head over to the beach, lake, or park this summer, Book Riot readers will almost certainly be toting a book along with them. For fans of realistic fiction and romance, Emily Henry’s books have become a mainstay of their summer reading, with her fans eagerly anticipating each new release. With the release of her newest book, Happy Place, Henry has taken readers to a cozy cottage in Maine, just the latest in a string of settings her readers wish they could visit.

While you may not be able to visit the lake with Augustus and January or purchase your next great read at Goode Books, you can weave some references to your favorite Emily Henry book into your everyday life this summer. Snuggle up in a brightly colored sweatshirt while you read on the dock, tote your supplies to the office in a cute tote, or sip your refreshing iced coffee from a Beach Read-themed mug. With lots of options, fun colors, and inside references to nod to other fans of Henry’s books, these bookish goods are the next best thing to spending your summer in North Bear Shores or Sunshine Falls.

Navy blue sweatshirt embroidered with Goode Books logo

Let’s start off with some personalized sweatshirts! Book Lovers fans will want to pick up this embroidered sweatshirt that looks like it was bought in Sunshine Falls. $40

Beach read michigan sweatshirt being worn by a fair-skinned person in front of a wooden door

Wish you could visit North Bear Shores? Wearing this sweatshirt is the next best thing! $40

Happy Place wicked pissah sweatshirt

Share a line from Happy Place with this colorful sweatshirt. $33

Black and white shirts that say "in my Emily Henry era"

Let everyone know what you’ve been reading lately with this oversized T-shirt. $28

Goode books tote bag

If you wish you could have Goode books as your local indie, you’ll love this tote bag. $29

Emily Henry tote bag

Advertise your Emily Henry completist status with this canvas tote. $22

Five Emily Henry book-themed stickers

Decorate your water bottle or laptop with these colorful, Emily Henry-inspired stickers. $13

Candles based on Emily Henry main, male characters

Pick your candle, inspired by your favorite Emily Henry book-boyfriend. $11

North Bear Shores illustrated poster

Decorate your reading nook with this beautiful North Bear Shores print. $16

Emily Henry Happy Place painting

This art print perfectly captures the feeling of reading your new beach read in the summer sun. $44

Desert Rose motel mug

Sip your morning coffee in the world of People We Meet on Vacation with this mug. $15

Beach Reads themed glass

Or, try some iced coffee in this Beach Read-themed glass. $20

If you’re looking for more books from authors like Emily Henry, check out our round-up here. We also have a list of books set at the beach, for more summery reads!