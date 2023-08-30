Autumnal Goods to Make Your Reading Maximally Cozy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

Reading is a year-round activity for many of us. Still, it’s fun to curate the vibes, both with book selections and accessories. If I’ve read the calendar correctly, it’s about time to put down the dishy paperbacks and pick up the leather tomes. When you’re ready to pack away your beach towels and pool floaties, it’s time to bring out the accoutrements of fall. And if you’re in need of such treats, I’m here to help. The best thing about reading as the days shorten is how cozy you can make the experience with everything from a crewneck to a candle to a mug to a bookmark. It’s a season for layering, after all.

There is, of course, plenty of bookish swag geared toward Halloween and lovers of the Gothic. While that stuff is perhaps my very favorite, you may also be looking for items that are generally autumnal. Your decorative gourd season decor, if you will. So, I’ve chosen some items that quote great writers rhapsodizing about the change of season. Other goods evoke an autumnal palette with the warm hues of falling leaves and freshly picked pumpkins. And sure, a few have ghosts as well. Because I may be a basic fall-loving girlie who loves a wool hat and pumpkin spice latte, but I also love a whimsigoth moment.

Autumnal Stickers This leaf sticker with a quote from Emily Brontë would look perfect on your laptop, your water bottle, your book cart, you name it. $4

Doesn’t this dreamy sticker make you want to walk on crunchy leaves? $3

This holographic ghost autumnal rainbow sticker is what I like to think the inside of my mind looks like. $4 Who’s ready for a trip to a pumpkin patch? This adorable sticker evokes that feeling. $5

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

If this ghost sticker is basic, I don’t want to be un-basic. $2

Autumnal Apparel The gothic font of this bookish crewneck makes it perfectly autumnal, if you ask me. And dare I say the embroidery is downright classy? $40

Even if you were mad at having to read The Great Gatsby in high school, you can’t argue with the sentiment of this quote on this charming shirt. $22

If you like people to know you read spicy books, this cheeky T-shirt is sure to induce some laughs. $34

Autumnal Miscellanea Tell me you don’t want to trick or treat at the Hobbit door on this tote bag! And I would never recommend you a tote bag that doesn’t have a bottom panel to make it truly spacious. $25

If you’re looking for a fall craft to try out while listening to audiobooks, you could be really meta and try this embroidery kit. $35

Magnetic bookmarks are very handy. And if you’re not a pumpkin person in the fall, maybe you’re a mushroom person? $5

If you want to smell like an old ivy-covered library full of leather-bound books, this perfume oil might do the trick. The scent notes really sound amazing. $16

This patchwork bookmark is SO CUTE. I will never again draw a ghost with a zigzag bottom; loop-de-loops forever. $4

The little heart details of this delicate enamel pin make it extra precious. $10

I adore fall-scented candle season. How many books could you read in the 50-hour lifetime of this candle? $22

No autumnal bookish goods list would be complete without the immortal October quote by L.M. Montgomery. I love the little candy corn ghosts on this sweet mug. $19

Cute stuff, right? If you want to take things a little more Halloween, check out gothic goods and bookish Halloween decorations. It’s the most wonderful time of the year!