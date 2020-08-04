6 of the Best Audiobooks for Women in Translation Month

Let me introduce you to one of my favorite audiobooks in translation of late: Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami. Told in two parts, this novel centers around Natsu, a novelist living in modern day Tokyo, Japan. When her sister and her niece visit one summer, Natsu is overwhelmed by her sister’s obsession with getting breast implants. In part two, Natsu begins to realize that even though she has no desire to have sex with anyone, she still wants to be a mother. This novel analyses women’s place in Japanese culture, especially the stigma of single women who want to become mothers. Veteran narrator Emily Woo Zeller beautifully performs this story, immediately drawing us in to her rendition of Natsu’s narrative voice.