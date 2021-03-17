5 of the Best Children’s Books About Flowers

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

I’m tired of winter weather, as I am sure all of you are. One of the things that keeps me going through these cold months is the thought of flowers coming up soon and beginning my garden. There are plenty of beautiful children’s books about flowers, including some that really dive deep into flower anatomy and scientific discovery. Here are some of my favorites!

The Big Book of Blooms by Yuval Zommer This gorgeous book is filled with fascinating information along with stunning illustrations. In the opening pages, readers will learn all about botany, including how to recognize different types of flowers. Subsequent pages illustrate the various habitats that are home to flora such as pitcher plants, the giant water lily, and the weirdly wonderful corpse flower (which I saw once at the New York Botanical Garden! It was fascinating!). Readers will discover which flowers are endangered and why some blooms are fragrant or colorful, including information about carnivorous and poisonous flowers which are sure to thrill young readers!

The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver by Gene Barretta and Frank Morrison George Washington Carver was born into slavery and later became a celebrated botanist, scientist, and inventor. When he was young, he had a secret garden where he studied life cycles, examined flowers, and protected plant roots throughout the hard winters. I loved reading about this incredible person who had such passion for living things. I also adored the beautiful illustrations in this picture book biography!

What’s Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science and Nature by Rachel Ignotofsky This is another fantastic new book for any reader who wants to learn more about flowers and how they grow. I love Rachel Ignotofsky’s illustrations, which convey such joy and life! This is the first book in a new nonfiction picture book series, and I can’t wait to see what other topics she tackles.

Have You Ever Seen a Flower? by Shawn Harris I really love this picture book, about a young child leaving the city and exploring flowers with all five senses — from its color to its fragrance to the entire universe it evokes — revealing how a single flower can expand one’s perspective in incredible ways. The vibrant illustrations leap from each page and make each page flip a joy.