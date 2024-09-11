The 2024 National Book Awards Longlist for Translated Literature

Tuesday, we covered the announcement of the 2024 National Book Awards Longlist for Young People’s Literature. Since then, this year’s National Book Awards Longlist for Translated Literature has also been released.

The ten titles on the longlist were translated from six different languages—Danish, Arabic, Spanish, French, Mandarin Chinese, and Swedish. They explore everything from “disorienting realities” to characters who “traverse countries in search of answers” to “the experiences of two Indigenous Sámi families over the course of three generations and one hundred years.”

Here are the ten longlist titles, selected from the 141 books that were submitted:

Winners will be announced on Wednesday November 20, 2024. Read more about the awards here.

