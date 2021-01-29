20 Must-Read YA Romances Hitting Shelves January–June 2021

While living in his rural Washington town, Jay feels like the odd one out as the only out gay kid in his school, and he keeps a list of all the things he wants to do as soon as he can leave. Then his family moves unexpectedly to Seattle and Jay finds himself immersed in a supportive queer community for the first time ever. He gets to work checking things off his list, but he runs up into a few problems when tackling his list has him running counter to following his heart with an unexpected chance at love.