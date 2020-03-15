DEAR MR. YOU: 30 Quotes from Mary-Louise Parker’s Memoir

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

Here’s a flavour of the book, with a quote from some of the letters.

Dear Daddy

You sold or mortgaged something and booked a family Euro-tour—not my dream, but you were so happy to give me this trip you couldn’t afford that I acted excited, hoping there would be a boy on a train who would not know English and kiss me.

Dear Yaqui Indian Boy

I stayed fixed on you, your brown eyes, your mouth as you advanced on me, who’d never had a boy walk to her before. Not in that way, to choose me.

Dear Risk Taker

No one wants to hear about the congenital melancholy that gnaws at the soul of a teenage girl, and there was no one for me to tell. Skulking through life as a loser was oddly shaming though, and has continued to train me through realities that flat out contradicted it.

Dear Movement Teacher

The drama faculty wanted us to find artistic “neutrality”…I tried but couldn’t even fake it. It’s a speed I don’t offer on my gear shift. I was not issued the particular tool kit of middle.

Dear Blue

Back then I was weak for anyone with an excess of charisma.

Dear Abraham

My eyes were dark and unreadable in that younger face. I had to grow into myself and lose the air of someone who was recently electrocuted but didn’t seem to mind it.

Dear Popeye

You said you would love me until we were ashes…Years after losing each other, you’ve managed to hold to loving me still, in the way you can when you know you both tried.

Dear Man Out of Time

I wanted to put my head on your shoulder and make a wrinkle there. “Don’t stop talking to me, ever,” I thought. “You are the most interesting man on earth.”

Dear Father Bob

I wanted [my children] to feel freed by the mysteries of whatever doctrines they chose.

Dear Big Feet

I obsessively rewrite endings that haunt me.

Dear Former Boyfriend

In July, we kissed until our lips were swollen, but by April I was giving all the wrong answers to your questions and we were fighting until we forgot our points…I didn’t know how to have a reasonable discussion, which I know was frustrating.

Dear Mentor

You were showing me not just how to act, but how to live when you said, Let go of what happened that time and Start with what you know and Don’t Expect a response.

Dear Young Leman

The you said, well okay, is this just that thing, you know, where we aren’t together but we will never really be happy with who we end up with, and I could not answer because I didn’t want to lie a second time.