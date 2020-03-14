Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 14, 2020

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski, with Fierce Reads.





Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan for $3.99

A Stranger in the House by Shari Lapena for $1.99

Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler for $1.99

Wolfpack by Abby Wambach for $2.99

The Beauty That Remains by Ashley Woodfolk for $1.99

Beastie Boys Book by Michael Diamond for $1.99

Cry to Heaven by Anne Rice for $2.99

Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes for $1.99

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid for $1.99

The Light Over London by Julia Kelly for $1.99

Pulp by Robin Talley for $3.99

East of Hounslow by Khurrum Rahman for $1.99

The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo for $1.99

Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby for $2.99

Damsel by Elana K. Arnold for $1.99

Watch Us Rise by Renée Watson and Ellen Hagan for $1.99

Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff for $1.99

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton for $2.99

Internment by Samira Ahmed for $1.99

Ten Caesars by Barry Strauss for $3.9

What They Meant for Evil by Rebecca Deng for $2.99

The Tethered Mage by Melissa Caruso for $2.99

The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99

Five Midnights by Ann Davila Cardinal for $2.99

The Witch's Kind by Louisa Morgan for $3.99

Lead from the Outside by Stacey Abrams for $3.99

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie for $1.99

Nasty Women edited by Samhita Mukhopadhyay and Kate Harding for $2.99

The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia You for $3.99

Malamander by Thomas Taylor for $1.99

The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $2.99

A Touch of Gold by Annie Sullivan for $1.99

American Love Story by Adriana Herrera for $3.99

The Big Over Easy: A Nursery Crime by Jasper Fforde for $4.99

Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $3.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99

Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Allison Bechdel for $2.99

The Radical Element: 12 Stories of Daredevils, Debutantes, and Other Dauntless Girls by Jessica Spotswood for $1.99

The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $2.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

The Traitor’s Game by Jennifer A. Nielsen for $1.99

Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day by Seanan McGuire for $3.99

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics by Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Minyon Moore, Leah D. Daughtry, Veronica Chambers for $2.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $2.99

One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah McLean for $3.99

Feel Free by Zadie Smith for $3.99

The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Lee for $1.99

That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert for $3.99

The Awakened Kingdom by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99

Odd and the Frost Giants by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay by Phoebe Robinson for $4.99

Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton for $4.99

Nefertiti by Michelle Moran for $3.99

Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast by Janet A. Zimmerman for $2.99

A Quiet Life in the Country by T E Kinsey for $1.99

The Duchess War by Courtney Milan for $4.99

Mangos and Mistletoe: A Foodie Holiday Novella by Adriana Herrera for $2.99

Guapa by Saleem Haddad for $1.99

Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $4.99

Fatality in F (A Gethsemane Brown Mystery Book 4) by Alexia Gordon for $4.99

Reckless by Selena Montgomery for $3.99

Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole for $1.99

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $5.99

Ark by Veronica Roth for $1.99Paragraph

Ten Women by Marcela Serrano for $3.99

The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith for $0.99Paragraph

Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma for $3.99

Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather for $3.99

Prophecy by Ellen Oh for $2.99

Along for the Ride by Mimi Grace for $2.99