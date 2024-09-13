Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. 10 Historical Fiction Retellings From Austen to Shakespeare Historical fiction retellings can be just as creative as modern retellings, too. Among the historical fiction retellings featured here, there are stories told from different points of view, gender-bent retellings (which I can never get enough of), and what-ifs that take the stories down wildly different paths. Some of the stories are set in the exact same time period as the original while others deviate, expanding the scope of the story that was originally told. But all of these historical fiction retellings are sure to leave you satisfied with a story well told.

The State of Academic Libraries It should come as little surprise that academic libraries are also under siege nationwide. The work of dismantling them has been seen already, particularly in legislation that outlaws diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, but in the last couple of months, these institutional cornerstones of higher education have seen it coming faster and harder. Much like with public schools, it is important to note here that the focus is on public colleges and universities. Those which are private are not subject to the same rules and oversight as their public peers—and that's precisely why public higher education is so vulnerable. It can be regulated to the whims of political power.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use 8 Back to School Books for Adults It’s common for people in their late 20s, 30s, 40s, and even 50s to return to school. So many of my friends have taken this path, and now I am, too. Here’s a list of non-traditional back-to-school books for us. Some of these are books about thinking and studying and reading. Some are about new beginnings. Some are set at colleges or high schools and some are about teachers. Some embody the spirit of returning to something after a long break or looking at the world with fresh eyes. I hope they fill you with the feelings of possibility and excitement that back-to-school season brings, no matter how old you are. The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Stop the presses! This week’s roundup of the most read books on Goodreads has some new titles! We’ve been seeing the same books slightly rearranged for months, so it’s nice to see some new covers in the mix. Both of them are romance books in popular series.