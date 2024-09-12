Graphic Novels About the Best and Worst of Stepfamilies
September 16 is Stepfamilies Day in America, but since that’s on a Sunday, we’re celebrating a little early with some themed recommendations that feature blended families, both good and…less good.
Bookish Goods
Pop Art Beach Towel – Cartoon Comic Book Pop Art by ALWbyJes
Beach season is over for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, but if you want to do your shopping early or are planning a trip to Australia, this vintage comic-inspired beach towel is just the thing! $32
New Graphic Novels and Comics Out This Week
I’m the Grim Reaper Volume One by Graveweaver
To avoid eternal damnation, Scarlet strikes a bargain with Satan (always a good move): if she kills one sinner every day, she can stay on Earth instead of in hell. Along the way, Scarlet meets a detective who might be able to provide answers about the life she cannot remember — including the reason she ended up in hell in the first place.
I Felt Myself Slipping by Ray Nadine
Riley and Kota are aspiring Olympic gymnasts and best friends. In fact, Kota is the only friend Riley has managed to make at her new training facility, both because of her shyness and trauma over losing her dad and because none of her fellow gymnasts (except Kota, of course) can be bothered to learn sign language. Together, they will overcome a variety of challenges.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter!
Graphic Novels About Stepfamilies
Today’s recommendation theme is: stepfamilies! Yeah, I already gave the game away on this one, so let’s just head straight to the recs.
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren’t Wicked Volume One by Otsuji
You’ve all read fairytales where a wicked stepfamily abuses a poor innocent girl. Mia has too, so she’s very nervous when she is sent to live with her dead father’s relatives. But when it turns out her stepfamily is actually super nice and supportive, Mia doesn’t know what to do with herself!
Burnout by Rebecca Donner and Inaki Miranda
Danni’s life is such a mess that developing a crush on the boy who might soon be her stepbrother is the least of her problems. Between her mother’s abusive boyfriend and rampant environmental destruction, there is more than enough on Danni’s plate and very little she can do about any of it.
Remember: all families have their challenges, but there’s no wrong way to build your family. Except kidnapping. Kidnapping is definitely bad. Don’t do that.
If you’re reading this newsletter online and want comics recommendations in your inbox, sign up for The Stack here.