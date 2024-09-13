8 Back to School Books for Adults

Laura Sackton is a queer book nerd and freelance writer, known on the internet for loving winter, despising summer, and going overboard with extravagant baking projects. In addition to her work at Book Riot, she reviews for BookPage and AudioFile, and writes a weekly newsletter, Books & Bakes , celebrating queer lit and tasty treats. You can catch her on Instagram shouting about the queer books she loves and sharing photos of the walks she takes in the hills of Western Mass (while listening to audiobooks, of course).

This fall for the first time in 18 years, I’m a student again. I’ve decided I want to finish my degree, so I’m taking classes at my local community college while working full-time. I’m so excited about being back in school—if anyone tells you you’re too old to revel in new notebooks and pens, do not listen to them—and about all the positive changes this big life decision is leading me toward. I’ve also been thinking a lot about what it means to go back to school, especially as an adult.

Lots of adults return to school for lots of different reasons: to finish (or start!) college degrees, to learn new trades, to do graduate work. But when I think of the phrase “back to school,” it conjures up images of college and high school students with backpacks full of textbooks. Where are all the back-to-school books for adults?