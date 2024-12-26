The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations

The 10 Worst Recent Book-to-Movie Adaptations

The clear “winner” for the worst recent book-to-movie adaptation is Netflix’s take on the 2005 YA dystopian novel Uglies. It has a 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critic consensus being “It’s what’s on the inside that counts, but unfortunately Uglies doesn’t have much going on in there, either.”

#1) Uglies by Scott Westerfeld: 7.7 Goodreads rating vs. 4.7 IMDb rating = 63.8% difference

#2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover: 8.3 vs. 6.5 = 27.4% difference

#3) The Colour Purple by Alice Walker: 8.5 vs. 6.8 = 25.6% difference

#4) The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown: 8.8 vs 7 = 25.4% difference

#5) Damsel by Evelyn Skye: 7.6 vs. 6.1 = 24.6% difference