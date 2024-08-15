The Best and Worst of Book Adaptations

Vivienne Woodward lives in Philly and works as the events coordinator for an indie bookstore. She can often be found drinking too much coffee in the sunny spot on her couch and over-identifying with fictional characters. She enjoys collecting hobbies, dancing to radio pop, and rearranging the book stacks on her side tables.

These days, it seems that almost every movie or TV series is based on something else: a doll, a video game, a Twitter thread, and most often: a book. Most of us who consider ourselves “readers” have strong thoughts about book-to-screen adaptations. Maybe you’re eager to see your favorites make the leap, but maybe, likely, you watch your favorite books get adapted with trepidation. When a book gets translated poorly, it’s hard to separate the images we’ve seen on screen from the words we love on the page (for better or worse, Michelle Trachtenberg IS Harriet the Spy). On the other hand, when a book is adapted well, it can transform or deepen our understanding of the book, maybe even transform a not-great book into something special.

To me, a good adaptation requires a filmmaker who understands the book so deeply that they are able to make changes — changes that remain faithful to the spirit and energy of a book but that are necessary to reformat the story for the screen. We’ve all seen bad adaptations that try to remain 100% faithful to the source material (hello bad voiceovers??). What was the point of adapting it, in that case? The best adaptations pluck out what is best about a book and add in what is best about movie or TV-making. What can film/TV do that the book couldn’t, and how can putting the source material into a new medium make it better or different or further deliver on the premise? Let me attempt to illustrate my point with some examples.