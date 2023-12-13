8 of The Very Best Winter Romances

I recently read a book by a new-to-me author in which a pair of childhood friends are reunited when he has to rescue her in a snowstorm, and they end up stuck in a Forest Service cabin during bad weather with the roads out. Maybe I haven’t paid much attention, or maybe most of the winter romances I’ve read before have been specifically holiday-oriented (Christmas-oriented, if I’m honest), but it felt so exciting and fresh (even though I am certain I read a Nora Roberts snowed-in romance in approximately 2001).

It was The Two-Week Roommate by Roxie Noir, a book that she has jokingly-not-jokingly referred to as “snowed-in and eaten out,” which I think tells you everything you need to know. (If it doesn’t, I can also tell you it deals with the traumas of religious upbringing and that there is no third-act breakup.) I wanted more.